Cashner ends personal skid as Padres top Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Funny what a little run support can do for a pitcher.

Andrew Cashner finally got some, and the end result was a positive one for the San Diego Padres right-hander.

Cashner gave up three runs in seven innings and got key hits from left fielder Justin Upton and right fielder Matt Kemp in a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night at Angel Stadium.

San Diego took the final two games of the three-game series.

“Tonight was a big win for us,” Cashner said. “A couple guys swinging the bat really good right now, now’s the time that we roll. Big series win for us.”

Cashner received just 2.41 runs per game from the offense in his nine previous starts this season, which explains why he entered Wednesday with a 1-7 mark despite a 2.89 ERA.

On Wednesday, the Padres’ hitters more than doubled their usual output for Cashner while getting a little help from the Angels’ defense, which made three errors.

Los Angeles starter Garrett Richards was his own worst enemy, committing two errors, including one while fielding a bunt in the seventh inning that led to two unearned runs. That was when Upton and Kemp came through with back-to-back, two-out, RBI singles that turned a 3-3 game into a 5-3 Padres lead. Those hits also knocked Richards out of the game.

“It was awesome,” Cashner said. “Matty, Justin, Will (Middlebrooks) with the home run, a lot of big hits tonight.”

Richards (4-3) got the loss after giving up five runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six.

“I thought his stuff was good, but he had a little problem at times commanding counts,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Richards. “There weren’t many mistakes that he made -- the slider he left up to Middlebrooks for the home run, the leadoff walk to (Alexi) Amarista (in the seventh), and then he bobbled the bunt. We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit.”

For Cashner (2-7), the start was anything but his best of the season. Seven times prior to Wednesday, he allowed two earned runs or fewer in a game. But this time he was good enough, getting his first victory since April 19, ending a losing streak of five consecutive decisions.

Middlebrooks had a big day at the plate with an RBI double and two-run homer (No. 6), both hits coming with two outs. Designated hitter Derek Norris and Upton also had two hits for the Padres.

“Cash has been pitching his butt off and we haven’t been scoring runs for him,” Middlebrooks said. “We really wanted to get a ‘W’ for him tonight.”

The Angels had 11 hits, including two each from center fielder Mike Trout, third baseman David Freese and catcher Carlos Perez. Perez also drove in two runs, and left fielder Matt Joyce hit a solo homer, his second of the season.

The Angels cut their deficit to 5-4 in the eighth inning with a run off right-handed reliever Brandon Maurer, ending Maurer’s streak of 13 consecutive scoreless innings. However, Padres closer Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save, getting a boost from Kemp in right field.

Pinch hitter Johnny Giavotella hit a line-drive single to right-center field with two outs and tried to stretch it into a double, but Kemp threw a strike to shortstop Alexi Amarista to nail Giavotella and end the game.

“They made a good defensive play,” Scioscia said. “Johnny had a good read on the ball, he had it right in front of him. He was running hard the whole way, but Kemp made a terrific throw. That’s baseball.”

NOTES: The Angels acquired OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis from the Mets on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. Nieuwenhuis hit .079 (3-for-38) in 27 games for the Mets this season before he was designated for assignment last week. He is expected to be activated Thursday. ... To make room for Nieuwenhuis on the major league roster, the Angels likely will send 1B/DH Marc Krauss to Triple-A Salt Lake. Krauss, though, could stay if the Angels instead place OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right hand) on the disabled list. ... San Diego’s Derek Norris began the night leading NL catchers in a number of categories, including extra-base hits (20), hits (45), RBIs (28), doubles (16) and runners caught stealing (14).