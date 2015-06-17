Preview: Padres at Athletics

The San Diego Padres attempt to halt a three-game losing streak - under three different managers - as a string of four straight games against the Athletics continues in Oakland on Wednesday. San Diego fell under fired Bud Black on Sunday, temporary interim manager Dave Roberts the following day and new interim manager Pat Murphy on Tuesday.

Murphy was promoted from Triple-A El Paso to run the Padres and faces a transition as Tuesday’s loss marked the first time he was in the dugout for a major-league contest. “Hopefully, it’s not very long,” Murphy told reporters of the adjustment. “I don’t know the answer to that but I‘m not a guy who’s going to sit around.” Oakland scored 15 runs while winning consecutive contests in San Diego and has emerged victorious in three straight overall and five of its last seven games. Athletics center fielder Billy Burns, who has a seven-game hitting streak, stole a key base in the ninth inning on Tuesday and scored the tiebreaking run on Eric Sogard’s single to produce a 6-5 victory.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (3-4, 4.38 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (2-6, 2.64)

Despaigne has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts as he attempts to recover from a slow start. He had an ERA of 6.75 in mid-May after getting torched for 15 runs and 20 hits over eight innings during a two-start span. Despaigne has issued just two walks in 26 1/3 frames over his last four outings.

Chavez is 1-4 over his last seven starts despite giving up two or fewer runs in each of them. He twice pitched eight innings without allowing an earned run during the stretch but lost one of them when an unearned run gave Detroit a 1-0 victory on May 26. Chavez has a 5.06 ERA in six career relief appearances against San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. Disappointing Padres LF Matt Kemp hit his third homer of the season during Tuesday’s loss.

2. Oakland C Stephen Vogt is batting .136 in 44 June at-bats but went 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs on Monday.

3. San Diego C Derek Norris -- acquired from the Athletics in the offseason -- is 1-for-9 with six strikeouts over the past three games.

PREDICTION: Athletics 8, Padres 4