Preview: Padres at Athletics

The struggling San Diego Padres may have problems that even a managerial change won’t be able to fix. The Padres have lost four straight – including their last two under interim manager Pat Murphy – and could desperately use some good news heading into Thursday’s series finale against the host Oakland Athletics, who have won four in a row.

San Diego is looking to flip the page following a dismal Wednesday, which began with news that center fielder/first baseman Wil Myers will miss the next eight weeks due to left wrist surgery and ended with an ugly 16-2 loss to Oakland. Murphy, who took over one day after Bud Black was fired on Monday, said Will Venable and Melvin Upton will share time in center while Yonder Alonso occupies first base. The Padres have lost seven of their last nine games against Oakland, which has outscored its opponents 39-9 during its four-game winning streak. Left fielder Ben Zobrist has been a key part of the surge with eight hits and 10 runs scored during the stretch.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (3-5, 5.84 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (3-3, 4.22)

Kennedy recorded a 7.15 ERA in his first eight starts, but he’s turned things around this month with a 3.00 ERA in his last three outings. The former USC star received a no-decision last Saturday after holding the Dodgers to one run and four hits over seven innings. “There’s been a little bit of an uptick in his velocity the last couple of starts, which is a good sign,” Black told reporters after the game. “We’re seeing some positive signs and good direction with Ian.”

Graveman threw a complete game for the first time in nine major-league starts last Saturday when he limited the Angels to one run while striking out seven with no walks over eight frames. The 24-year-old, who is making his first career appearance against San Diego, owns a 2-1 record and 2.20 ERA in five starts since his return from Triple-A Nashville in late May. Graveman is aiming for his first victory at home, where he is 0-2 with a 10.54 ERA in three starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland OF Billy Burns is 13-for-35 during his eight-game hitting streak.

2. San Diego OF Justin Upton is batting .295 with three home runs in 17 career games against Oakland.

3. The Athletics have won 32 of their last 42 games at home in interleague play.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Padres 4