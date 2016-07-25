Preview: Padres at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are hanging around in the race for the top spot in the American League East and could use a winning streak. The Blue Jays will try to put together back-to-back victories when they host the San Diego Padres on Monday in the opener of a three-game interleague series.

Toronto is 4-4 since the All-Star break and did not get off to the best start on a nine-game homestand by dropping two of three against the Seattle Mariners over the weekend. The Blue Jays avoided the sweep behind a strong effort from J.A. Happ in a 2-0 victory and need to avoid looking ahead against the powerful Padres with a three-game set coming up over the weekend against the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles. San Diego, which has homered in a franchise-record 22 straight games, isn’t part of the race in the NL West but is making life difficult for teams battling for playoff spots. The Padres swept the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants coming out of the All-Star break and scored four in the ninth on Sunday to take the rubber match of a three-game set against the NL East-leading Washington Nationals.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Colin Rea (5-4, 5.01 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (10-1, 2.87)

Rea struggled to keep the ball in the park at St. Louis on Wednesday, surrendering three home runs among eight hits while being charged with four runs in a loss. The 26-year-old has allowed 12 home runs in 93 1/3 total innings this season, with five coming in his last three outings. Rea is making his first career start against Toronto and won his last chance against an AL club, holding the New York Yankees to one earned run in six innings on July 1.

Sanchez allowed two or fewer runs in six straight starts and eight of the last nine. The 24-year-old breezed through seven innings at Arizona on Tuesday, striking out five without walking a batter and yielding one run on six hits. That win made Sanchez 3-0 against NL teams in three starts this season, holding Arizona, Colorado and San Francisco to a combined three runs in 22 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Blue Jays designated RHP Drew Storen for assignment on Sunday.

2. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista (toe) is expected to return on Monday after missing the last 30 games.

3. San Diego is making its first trip to Toronto, becoming the final team to visit all 29 other MLB teams.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 3, Padres 1.