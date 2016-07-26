Preview: Padres at Blue Jays

The San Diego Padres' first-ever visit to Rogers Centre was totally forgettable before Alex Dickerson provided a noteworthy consolation moment in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Padres have homered in 23 consecutive games -- the longest streak in the majors this season -- entering Tuesday's matchup against the Blue Jays.

San Diego's homer binge is the longest in the National League since Atlanta's 23-game run in 2006 and is four shy of the major-league mark set by the Texas Rangers in 2002. Dickerson, who clubbed the streak-saving blast to prevent a shutout with one out in the ninth inning, is 6-for-9 with a pair of homers, two doubles and three RBIs in the past two games. Kevin Pillar collected three hits with an RBI double as Toronto won its second straight to improve to 2-2 on its nine-game homestand. Devon Travis added a pair of hits and is 12-for-30 over his last eight contests for the Blue Jays.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (4-7, 4.79 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (8-4, 4.90)

Cashner has been among the most oft-mentioned names expected to be dealt at the trade deadline and therefore could be making his final start in a San Diego uniform. He certainly hasn't hurt his stock over his past two outings, allowing a combined two runs and seven hits over 11 2/3 innings against St. Louis and San Francisco. However, he remains winless away from home with an 0-4 record and 6.59 ERA in seven starts.

Stroman appears to be finding a groove with three quality starts in his last four turns, including eight innings of one-run ball to win at Arizona on Wednesday. Although he was pounded for three homers and seven runs in his previous turn, Stroman opened July with a pair of strong efforts in which he yielded three runs in 14 2/3 innings. Although Stroman has allowed 14 home runs, 10 of them have come with the bases empty.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays SS Troy Tulowitzki is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

2. Padres OF Melvin Upton Jr., rumored to be a trade target for Toronto, sat out his second straight game even though he is healthy.

3. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista returned to the lineup and was 1-for-3 in his first game since June 16.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Padres 3