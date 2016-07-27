Preview: Padres at Blue Jays

Melvin Upton Jr. makes his first start with his new club against the team that traded him when the Toronto Blue Jays wrap up a three-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres on Wednesday afternoon. Toronto goes for the sweep after rallying for three runs in the 12th inning capped by a walk-off wild pitch.

Upton, who clubbed 16 homers and drove in 45 runs for San Diego before he was shipped to the Blue Jays on Tuesday, will be in the lineup Wednesday and is expected to play primarily against left-handers. Josh Donaldson and Justin Smoak homered in Tuesday's 7-6 victory as Toronto moved into second place in the American League East, two games behind Baltimore. Part of San Diego's motivation for dealing Upton is to provide more playing time for young outfielders Travis Jankowski and Alex Dickerson, who has gone deep in three straight games. The Padres have homered in 24 consecutive contests -- three shy of tying the major-league record of 27 set by the Texas Rangers in 2002.

TV: 12:37 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Luis Perdomo (4-4, 6.93 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (7-11, 4.44)

Perdomo turned in his best performance since he was elevated to the starting rotation, working a season-high seven innings and limiting Washington to two runs on four hits. Opponents are batting .335 against the 23-year-old Dominican, who yielded 26 hits over 16 2/3 innings in his previous three turns. He is 2-2 with a 5.86 ERA in 14 road appearances (six starts).

Dickey takes the ball instead of scheduled starter Marco Estrada, who gets extra rest for his troublesome back. Dickey was shelled for six runs over three innings in a loss to Seattle on Saturday and served up three homers in his previous turn in a 5-4 setback at Oakland. The 41-year-old knuckleballer has been giving up homers in bunches, coughing up 15 in his last nine turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Blue Jays acquired RHP Joaquin Benoit from Seattle in exchange for RHP Drew Storen and cash.

2. Dickerson is 8-for-14 with three homers and six RBIs in his last three games.

3. Donaldson has 10 RBIs in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Padres 4