Padres extend homer streak to beat Blue Jays

TORONTO -- San Diego Padres manager Andy Green says he does not like to think about his team's home run streak that reached 25 games Wednesday afternoon in the 8-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

He would rather think about the improvement his club has made in its approach at the plate that coincidentally might have helped the streak along.

"To hit the ball out of the ballpark 25 straight days, it's borderline fluke," Green said. "It's just one of those things that happens. We don't think that much about it, at least I don't."

Adam Rosales, Brett Wallace and Alex Dickerson each hit home runs to keep the streak going as the Padres avoided a sweep in the three-game series.

The 2002 Texas Rangers set the major-league record when they hit homers in 27 straight games.

Dickerson extended his personal homer streak to four games when he hit his sixth of the season in the eighth inning against left-hander Franklin Morales.

"Every time he's in the batter's box, you think he's going to hit a homer," said Padres catcher Christian Bethancourt, who hit two doubles. "He's got that swing where he's right on time and he's always making hard contact. It's been fun."

"We have a lot of power," Dickerson said. "Every single guy is a threat to take you deep.

Even the days it's not there, you feel the next day it might be there. We all complement one another up and down (the lineup)."

Luis Perdomo (5-4) allowed five hits, two walks and four runs in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out four.

"Great arm," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said of the 23-year-old rookie. "You look at his stats coming in, he's been pitching much better lately. ... He had great life on the ball, he'd ride it up and he'd sink it. He had a nice little breaking ball. I was really impressed."

"Overall I couldn't be more pleased with him, his progress," Green said.

Toronto knuckleballer R.A. Dickey (7-12), starting on three days' rest, allowed four hits, four walks and seven runs (six earned) in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five and yielded two home runs.

Dickey, who started so that Marco Estrada could start against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, said the short rest was not a factor.

"Not at all," he said. "You pitch when they ask you to pitch. That's one of the things that I feel like I can give a team is being able to come back on short rest and maybe help another guy out. And today they asked me to do that and I was happy to do it, and could do it physically. It was nothing out of the norm for me."

Rosales gave the Padres a 2-0 lead when he belted his seventh homer of the season in the third after Dickey hit Wallace with a pitch.

The Blue Jays (57-45) made two errors on a double by Bethancourt in the fourth. Ryan Schimpf walked with two outs and Bethancourt doubled to right center. Center fielder Kevin Pillar was charged with a fielding error and Schimpf scored. Second baseman Devon Travis threw errantly to try to get Bethancourt at third and that allowed the Padres catcher to score for a 4-0 lead.

Wallace hit his sixth homer of the season to lead off the fifth.

The Blue Jays scored a run in the bottom of the fifth. Travis walked, took second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a groundout by Ezequiel Carrera and scored on Darwin Barney's sacrifice fly to left.

The Padres (44-58) tacked on a run in the sixth. Matt Kemp led off with a walk, took second on Schimpf's soft groundout and scored on Bethancourt's double. Joe Biagini replaced Dickey and walked Alexei Ramirez before giving up Wallace's RBI single.

The Blue Jays cut the lead to 7-4 with a three-run bottom of the sixth.

Kevin Pillar hit a two-run double that scored Edwin Encarnacion, who had walked with two out, and Melvin Upton Jr., who had singled.

Travis trickled an infield single to third and Ezequiel Carrera hit an RBI single to right.

Left-hander Brad Hand replaced Perdomo with runners at the corners and ended the inning on Barney's flyout to right.

Jose Dominguez pitched a perfect bottom of the eighth.

Joaquin Benoit, obtained in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, made his Blue Jays' debut in the ninth and survived two walks.

Brandon Maurer pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth for the Padres.

NOTES: The Padres recalled LHP Buddy Baumann and INF/OF Alexi Amarista from Triple-A El Paso. INF Yangervis Solarte was put on the family leave list. It is Baumann's second stint with the Padres and Amarista's fourth. ... OF Melvin Upton Jr. made his first start with the Blue Jays on Wednesday, playing left field for LF Michael Saunders. RF Jose Bautista started at DH with OF Ezequiel Carrera starting in right. The Padres traded Upton to the Blue Jays on Tuesday. ... Both teams have Thursday off. ... The Padres return home to play the Cincinnati Reds on Friday with RHP Brandon Finnegan (5-8, 4.93 ERA) facing Reds RHP Edwin Jackson (1-0, 2.92 ERA). ... Toronto RHP Marco Estrada (5-4, 2.94 ERA) will face Baltimore RHP Kevin Gausman (2-7, 3.77 ERA) on Friday in the opener of the three-game series with the Orioles at Rogers Centre.