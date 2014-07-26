Preview: Padres at Braves

The Atlanta Braves are focused on catching division-leading Washington, but their immediate concern is figuring out how to beat the lowly San Diego Padres. The Braves have lost eight of their last 10 meetings against San Diego, and they managed just four hits in Friday’s 5-2 loss. Atlanta trails Washington by 2 1/2 games in the National League East heading into Saturday’s contest against San Diego, which has won three straight and five of their past six contests.

The Braves have lost four of their last five and been held to two runs in each of their last two games, while San Diego has erupted for a total of 26 runs during its three-game winning streak. Padres first baseman Yonder Alonso is expected to be activated from the disabled list Saturday after missing the last 30 games due to right wrist tendinitis. Alonso may return to a timeshare at first base with Tommy Medica, who had a career-high four hits Friday and has seven hits in his last 10 at-bats.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (2-1, 1.31 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (9-6, 2.64)

Despaigne is coming off the best start of his young career Sunday, when he allowed one run on two hits over 7 2/3 innings against the New York Mets after taking a no-hitter into the eighth. The 27-year-old has pitched six or more innings and has yielded two or fewer runs in each of his first five major league starts. Opponents are batting .177 against Despaigne, who signed with the Padres as a minor league free agent May 2.

Teheran matched a career high with 11 strikeouts and tossed seven innings of one-run ball against Miami on Monday. “I felt that it was the best start I had this year,” the 23-year-old told reporters. “All my pitches were working and I had the confidence to throw them.” Teheran, who is 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA in two career starts against San Diego, owns a 3-1 mark and 1.23 ERA in 10 starts this season at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego is 36-1 when leading after six innings.

2. The Braves optioned INF Tyler Pastornicky to Triple-A Gwinnett following Friday’s game.

3. Padres’ starters have allowed three earned runs or fewer in 27 of the past 29 games since June 21.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Braves 3