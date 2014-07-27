Preview: Padres at Braves

Atlanta fans have a full schedule on Sunday, starting with the Baseball Hall of Fame inductions and ending when the Braves continue their four-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres. Atlanta is well-represented at the Hall of Fame ceremonies, with pitchers Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux, manager Bobby Cox and player-manager Joe Torre among the inductees. This year’s edition of the Braves enters Sunday 1 1/2 games behind first-place Washington in the National League East.

The Padres had their three-game winning streak snapped with Saturday’s 5-3 loss, which marked first baseman Yonder Alonso’s return from the disabled list. The 27-year-old Alonso, who missed 30 games due to right wrist tendinitis, is hoping to finish the season on a high note after hitting .210 with five homers through 70 games. Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez is sticking with slumping rookie Tommy La Stella as the team’s No. 2 hitter, and the second baseman responded Saturday with three hits after entering the game on a 2-for-20 skid.

TV: 5:05 p.m. ET, FSN (San Diego), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Eric Stults (3-12, 5.00 ERA) vs. Braves LH Mike Minor (3-6, 5.32)

Stults lost for the ninth time in his last 10 decisions Tuesday, when he allowed three runs over five innings against the Chicago Cubs. The 34-year-old is 0-8 with a 5.43 ERA in 11 starts on the road this season. Stults, who has failed to pitch past the fifth inning in six of his last eight starts, owns a 2-2 record with a 2.48 ERA in seven career games (three starts) against Atlanta.

Minor has posted a 7.65 ERA over his last eight starts, including a rough outing Tuesday against Miami in which he allowed six runs over three frames. “I am a little concerned because we’ve seen so much better than that,” Gonzalez told reporters. “We’ll keep trying to work it out because he’s a big part, a big piece of our rotation right now.” Minor is seeking his first win in three career starts against the Padres.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres are 29-12 when scoring first.

2. The Braves recalled INF Phil Gosselin from Triple-A Gwinnett prior to Saturday’s game.

3. San Diego OF Seth Smith is 12-for-21 during his six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Braves 7, Padres 5