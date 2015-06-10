Preview: Padres at Braves

If the Atlanta Braves’ bullpen pitches the way it did Tuesday, they just might stick around in the National League East race. Atlanta hosts the San Diego Padres on Wednesday after rallying from a 5-0 deficit – thanks to 3 1/3 shutout innings from its beleaguered relief corps – to win 6-5 and move within 2 1/2 games of first-place New York in the East standings.

The Braves had blown saves in four of their previous six games before Joey Terdoslavich’s pinch-hit homer capped the comeback and marked a rare slipup by San Diego’s bullpen. Padres’ relievers had not allowed an earned run since June 1, a span of 24 innings. Will Venable continues crushing Atlanta pitching, finishing 3-for-5 Tuesday to raise his career average against the Braves to .323. The Padres have won five of their past seven contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (3-5, 3.75 ERA) vs. Braves RH Williams Perez (1-0, 3.55)

Control problems have hindered Ross, who leads the National League with 35 walks, but he ranks ninth in the NL with 78 strikeouts. He gave up two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts over five innings Friday to beat the Reds, snapping a three-start winless streak. The Padres have scored just eight runs in Ross’ five losses.

Perez has given Atlanta a surprising boost since moving into the starting rotation last month, posting a 2.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 23 innings across four starts. He allowed four runs on five hits in five innings in a no-decision Friday against Pittsburgh, five days after firing seven shutout innings at San Francisco. Perez gave up four runs in 2 1/3 innings in two relief appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Terdoslavich’s homer gives the Braves four pinch-hit homers this season; Atlanta pinch-hitters hit just two in 2014.

2. San Diego lost for only the fifth time in 28 games when scoring five or more runs.

3. Atlanta closer Jason Grilli, who surrendered the tying run in the ninth Monday, recorded his 16th save in 18 chances Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Braves 3