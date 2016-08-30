Preview: Padres at Braves

When the San Diego Padres open a three-game series Tuesday at the Atlanta Braves, they will be hard pressed to replicate the efficiency shown in Sunday’s series-clinching victory at Miami. San Diego turned a team-record six double plays and got a 99-pitch complete game from rookie Luis Perdomo, as the Padres look to end a disappointing August on an upswing.

Sunday’s 3-1 triumph was only the Padres’ 10th victory in 25 games this month and rookie second baseman Ryan Schimpf is 7-for-11 over the last four games, raising his average from .217 to .242. Atlanta went 3-4 on a seven-game West Coast road swing, falling to the Giants 13-4 in Sunday’s finale to drop its major-league worst record to 48-83. Center fielder Ender Inciarte continues his strong second half, batting .359 since the All-Star break and recording at least a hit in nine straight starts going into Tuesday. The Padres held Atlanta to nine runs during a three-game series June 6-8 in San Diego, winning two of the matchups.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Edwin Jackson (3-4, 5.71 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (3-9, 3.15)

Jackson gave up three runs or fewer in four of his first five starts after the Padres acquired him from Miami, but the 13-year veteran has struggled in his past two outings. The 32-year-old has surrendered 13 runs on 16 hits with seven walks across nine innings in losses to Tampa Bay and the Chicago Cubs. Jackson gave up three runs in one inning of relief for the Marlins against Atlanta on May 28, and went 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Braves last season.

Teheran looks to rebound from the worst start of his season Wednesday at Arizona, allowing six runs on 11 hits over six innings in his second start since returning from a strained right lat muscle. The 25-year-old has posted a 4.99 ERA and opponents are hitting .306 in seven starts since July 1, giving up three runs or more five times in that stretch. Teheran has received 2.91 runs of support in his 23 starts and is winless in his last eight outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman has 51 extra-base hits since June 1 and slugged his 27th homer of the season Sunday.

2. The Padres expect 1B Wil Myers to play Tuesday after he was scratched from Sunday’s lineup with a stomach virus.

3. Padres OF Travis Jankowski went 2-for-4 Sunday, one day after his 24-game streak of consecutive games reaching base ended.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Padres 2