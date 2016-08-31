Preview: Padres at Braves

He only has played in 10 major-league games, but Dansby Swanson looks every bit as good as advertised for the rebuilding Atlanta Braves so far. The Braves host the San Diego Padres on Wednesday and Swanson, the 22-year-old shortstop who was selected by Arizona with the No. 1 overall draft pick last year but traded to Atlanta in December, recorded his fourth multi-hit performance in Tuesday’s 7-3 victory.

Swanson drove in a career-best three runs, raised his batting average to .300 and continued illustrating the poise and talent that may lead him to become a cornerstone for the franchise. The Padres have lost 10 of their last 15 games, and while they have pitched better of late (3.10 ERA and 3.4 walks per game in their previous 11), they gave up 12 hits and issued seven walks on Tuesday. Oswaldo Arcia went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and is 3-for-8 in two games since being claimed off waivers from Miami. Travis Jankowski notched his 29th stolen base in 37 attempts while finishing 2-for-4 at the plate.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Paul Clemens (2-3, 5.06 ERA) vs. Braves RH Matt Wisler (5-11, 4.92)

A seventh-round pick of the Braves in 2008, Clemens makes his seventh start since the Padres claimed him off waivers from Miami on June 28. He gave up five runs - four earned - and seven hits against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 24 after allowing three earned runs or fewer in each of his previous four starts. The 28-year-old has posted a 2.25 strikeouts-to-walks ratio with San Diego after walking eight and striking out six over 10 frames in two games with the Marlins, but he has surrendered 10 home runs in 42 2/3 innings this season.

Wisler – like Swanson, one of many young players Atlanta is counting on – sparkled in his return to the majors on Thursday, keeping Arizona hitless for six innings en route to a one-run, two-hit performance over eight frames. The 23-year-old Wisler had allowed 23 earned runs in 20 1/3 innings in his final four turns before being demoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on July 29. Wisler, originally a seventh-round pick of San Diego in 2011, is 1-7 in 12 home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego C Christian Bethancourt left Tuesday’s game in the fourth inning with a left intercostal strain.

2. The Braves placed RHP Arodys Vizcaino on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.

3. Atlanta RHP Jose Ramirez struck out the side in the eighth on Tuesday, giving him 20 strikeouts in his last 16 2/3 innings.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Padres 2