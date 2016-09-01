Preview: Padres at Braves

Atlanta and the San Diego Padres are both playing out the string in lost seasons, but it’s the Braves that are looking like they have a brighter future of late. Atlanta will try to pull off a three-game sweep when they host the Padres in the series finale on Thursday.

The Braves and Padres have both spent the season trying to rebuild their farm systems and develop prospects, and Atlanta’s future has been on display in the series. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Dansby Swanson drove in three runs in the 7-3 win on Tuesday and 23-year-old right-hander Matt Wisler, who came over in a trade from San Diego, set a career high with 10 strikeouts in Wednesday’s 8-1 triumph. The Padres dropped into last place in the National League West with losses in six of their last eight games and allowed at least five runs in each of those six setbacks. San Diego is putting a lot of pressure on its bullpen after getting only nine outs from starter Paul Clemens on Wednesday and eight from Edwin Jackson in Tuesday’s start.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jarred Cosart (0-1, 4.23 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (7-5, 4.30)

Cosart is still looking for his first decision in his sixth start since joining San Diego in a trade from Miami. The 26-year-old Texan allowed one earned run in each of his last three outings but lasted six innings in just one of those turns and did not get enough help from the bullpen. Cosart is 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA in four career starts against the Braves, with the lone no decision coming on April 17 this season.

Foltynewicz breezed past San Francisco in a road win on Friday, yielding one run and five hits while striking out six in 7 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old has not lost since Aug. 2 and surrendered two or fewer earned runs in three of his last five turns. Foltynewicz did not fare well in his lone chance against San Diego last season, when he was ripped for five runs and 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres RHP Tyson Ross (shoulder) had a setback in his rehab and was limited to throwing off flat ground instead of a planned bullpen session on Wednesday.

2. Atlanta is removing RHP Aaron Blair (0-6, 8.23 ERA) from the rotation.

3. San Diego INF Alexi Amarista (hamstring) is expected to rejoin the team on Friday.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Braves 3