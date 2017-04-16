The Atlanta Braves have played only two games at SunTrust Park, but so far they seem to be enjoying their new home entering the third game of a four-game set Sunday against the San Diego Padres. Atlanta has won three games in a row, including the first two games in its new suburban stadium, riding back-to-back homers from Brandon Phillips and Adonis Garcia as well as solid relief pitching to a 4-2 victory Saturday.

Atlanta has given up only four runs so far in the series, and its bullpen has allowed just two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in six shutout innings. San Diego found an unlikely source for offense in Saturday’s loss as catcher Austin Hedges – who came into the game just 2-for-31 on the season – collected two hits and slugged a solo homer. Ryan Schimpf, who had drawn 11 walks in the past six games and led the majors in that category entering Saturday, did not draw a free pass in going 0-for-4. After winning four of six following a 1-3 start, the Padres have dropped two in a row with two games remaining on a seven-game road trip.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Trevor Cahill (0-1, 3.18 ERA) vs. Braves RH Bartolo Colon (0-1, 6.30)

Cahill allowed two earned runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts in a season-opening loss April 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, then landed on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain. The 29-year-old is expected to be activated in time for Sunday’s appearance. Cahill, who went 0-3 in 15 appearances with a 7.52 ERA for Atlanta in 2015, is 0-3 with an 8.47 ERA in five career games (three starts) and six homers allowed in 17 innings against the Braves.

Colon struggled in his outing Tuesday at Miami, giving up six runs on seven hits in four innings of an 8-4 defeat. The 43-year-old, baseball’s oldest active player, opened his first season with Atlanta by holding the Mets to one run on two hits in six innings of a no-decision on April 5. Colon, who is 12 victories from tying Dennis Martinez (245) for most wins by a Latin American-born pitcher, is 3-3 in seven career starts against the Padres with a 4.12 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego’s starters in the series – Jhoulys Chacin and Clayton Richard – have surrendered eight runs on 17 hits in 11 innings.

2. Braves RF Nick Markakis extended his hitting streak to nine games and is batting .333 with five extra-base hits during that stretch.

3. Atlanta has won six straight against the Padres dating back to last season.

