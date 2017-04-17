Preview: Padres at Braves

Ender Inciarte hit three home runs last season, but as the Atlanta Braves conclude a four-game home series Monday against the San Diego Padres, the center fielder is riding quite a power surge. Last year's National League Gold Glove winner, Inciarte smacked his fourth homer in the past four games as the Braves extended their winning streak to four games with a 9-2 victory Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta improved to 3-0 at brand new SunTrust Park behind seven one-hit innings from Bartolo Colon and a bullpen which has allowed just one run in its past 15 innings. The Padres have been outscored 18-6 and have collected just 17 hits in dropping the first three games of the series. Third baseman Ryan Schimpf hit a solo homer off Colon, and drew two walks to raise his major-league leading total to 13. The Padres return home after Monday to open a six-game homestand against Arizona and Miami, while the Braves host a three-game series against Washington.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jered Weaver (0-1, 4.91 ERA) vs. Braves LH Jaime Garcia (0-1, 5.73)

Weaver pitched better in his second start in a San Diego uniform Tuesday, holding Colorado to two runs on three hits with five strikeouts in six innings. The 34-year-old lost his Padres debut on April 6, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks in five innings. Weaver, who makes his 325th career start and owns 150 career victories, faces the Braves for the first time in his 12-year career.

Garcia seeks a better showing than his first two starts with Atlanta, in which he has allowed seven earned runs with four walks and 13 hits – including three homers – in 11 innings. He gave up three earned runs in five innings Wednesday at Miami, getting a no-decision six days after allowing four runs in six innings to drop his season debut against the Mets. Garcia is 2-1 in six career starts against San Diego with a 2.52 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a RBI-double in the eighth, while 1B Freddie Freeman’s streak ended at seven games.

2. San Diego C Hector Sanchez went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his first start Sunday since returning from a concussion.

3. Braves C Tyler Flowers exited Sunday's game in the seventh after appearing to suffer a leg injury while running the bases.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Padres 3