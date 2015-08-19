Padres 3, Braves 2

SAN DIEGO -- Rookie catcher Austin Hedges and third baseman Yangervis Solarte lined run-scoring doubles in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday afternoon to lead the San Diego Padres to a 3-2 victory over Atlanta at Petco Park and complete a three-game sweep of the Braves.

Center fielder Melvin Upton Jr. led off the seventh with a single against Braves left-handed reliever Matt Marksberry (0-2), stole second and scored on Hedges’ double down the line in left. Hedges came home on Solarte’s double to left center.

An inning earlier, Solarte tied the score with a leadoff homer against Braves right-handed starter Julio Teharan.

Right-handed reliever Shawn Kelley (2-2) picked up the win for the Padres and former Braves right-handed closer Craig Kimbrel secured his 35th save of the season.

The Padres scored 10 runs against the Braves bullpen in the three games in the series with 13 hits and five walks in 6 2/3 innings.

The series sweep was only the Padres’ third of the season and the first since May 1-3 against the Colorado Rockies.

Padres right-handed starter Tyson Ross has battled control issues all season and the Braves took advantage of a brief bout of wildness to take a 1-0 lead in the third.

After Hedges picked Braves left fielder Michael Bourn off first for the second out in the inning, Ross issued back-to-back walks to center fielder Cameron Maybin and first baseman Freddie Freeman. Right fielder Nick Markakis followed with a sharp ground single to right, enabling Maybin to score easily from second.

With the help of two double-play grounders to shortstop Alexi Amarista, Ross held the Braves to one run, six hits and three walks with five strikeouts in six innings. The walks pushed his National League-leading total to 70 this season in 151 2/3 innings.

Meanwhile, Braves right-handed starter Julio Teheran had retired eight straight Padres when Solarte led off the bottom of the sixth with his ninth homer of the season -- and his second in as many games -- to tie the score at 1.

Teheran, who entered the game with a 2-5 road record and a 6.75 ERA, allowed one run and four hits, a walk and a hit batter with seven strikeouts when he left after six innings.

Teheran worked out of a first-inning jam when he loaded the bases with one out on a hit batter, a single by right fielder Matt Kemp (extending his hitting streak to 12 straight games) and a walk. But Teheran retired second baseman Jedd Gyorko on a short fly to right and retired Melvin Upton Jr. on a grounder to short.

In the next four innings, the Padres’ lone baserunner -- Solarte on a single leading off the third -- was erased on a double-play grounder.

The Braves cut the lead to 3-2 in the eighth when Maybin opened the inning with a single off reliever Joaquin Benoit and scored on Markakis’ double to left. Maybin, a former Padres player, was 4-for-10 in the series and scored four of the Braves’ five runs.

NOTES: Braves 1B Freddie Freeman was activated from the disabled list and immediately inserted into the starting lineup. Freeman had been on the list since Aug. 4 with a strained right oblique. ... To make room for Freeman on the 25-man roster, Atlanta optioned INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich to Triple-A Gwinnett. ... The Braves were shut out for the 12th time Tuesday night, the third-highest total in the major leagues this season. ... CF Travis Jankowski, who was promoted to the Padres on Tuesday night when OF Will Venable was traded to Texas, arrived from Nashville two hours before the start of Wednesday’s game. ... Melvin Upton Jr., who had his first multi-homer game in more than two years on Tuesday night, started in center field on Wednesday. ... Although the Padres have Thursday and Monday off, manager Pat Murphy said there will be no changes to the rotation. ... With Jankowski being promoted, the Padres advanced OF Hunter Renfroe, the 13th overall pick in the 2013 draft, from Double-A San Antonio to Triple-A El Paso and moved CF Auston Bousfield from high-Class A Lake Elsinore to San Antonio.