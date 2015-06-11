Rookie Perez pitches Braves past Padres

ATLANTA -- Williams Perez doesn’t throw as hard as some of the other members of the Atlanta Braves rotation, but he continues to grow as a pitcher.

On Wednesday night, he took another step toward solidifying his position with the organization.

Perez scattered four hits and allowed only one unearned run over seven innings, leading the Braves to a 4-1 win over the San Diego Padres at Turner Field.

“There were a lot of good moments for him to learn and experience,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “It was good for him to go out in the seventh inning. He gave us an opportunity to win the game, and we converted.”

Perez (2-0) finished with five strikeouts. He kept his sinker down in the zone and retired the last eight batters he faced. In five starts since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, the right-hander has allowed one or fewer runs four times. Perez also singled and scored a run.

He pitched a perfect fourth inning, the first time in 14 innings that an Atlanta pitcher retired the side in order.

Reliever Brandon Cunniff pitched a scoreless eighth, and Jim Johnson pitched a perfect ninth to earn his third save.

Padres right-hander Tyson Ross (3-6) pitched six innings and allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

“He made some pitches as crucial times, and they didn’t hit him hard,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “Their guy, Perez, had better results.”

Atlanta totaled 14 hits, with catcher A.J. Pierzynski and left fielder Kelly Johnson collecting three singles apiece. Johnson was activated from the 15-day disabled list earlier in the day. The Padres were able to minimize the damage by turning three double plays.

“Kelly comes back tonight, gets three hits and helps us win the ballgame,” Gonzalez said.

The Braves scored two runs in the second inning. Right fielder Nick Markakis singled, took second on an infield grounder and scored on an RBI single by Johnson. Johnson was thrown out trying to steal, but Pierzynski kept the inning alive with an infield single. Pierzynski advanced to second on a wild pitch, when Ross threw behind Andrelton Simmons. The shortstop responded with an RBI single to center field.

Atlanta added a run in the third inning to make it 3-0 as Perez singled to lead off the inning and scored when first baseman Freddie Freeman grounded into a bases-loaded double play.

The Padres cut the lead to 3-1 with a run in the fifth. Ross reached on a swinging bunt and took second when Pierzynski’s throw to first was wild and rolled into right field. Ross scored on a one-out double by second baseman Cory Spangenberg.

The Braves tacked on a run in the seventh to make it 4-1. Pierzynski singled and went to second when pinch hitter Todd Cunningham dropped down a bunt that rolled dead on the third base line. Second baseman Jace Peterson walked to load the bases, and center fielder Cameron Maybin drove in Pierzynski with an opposite-field single to right.

Maybin also made two excellent plays in center field, the best when he flagged down a deep drive by third baseman Will Middlebrooks with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth.

“I thought the turning point was Cameron catching that ball in straightaway center field,” Gonzalez said. “It gave our young pitcher a fresh start.”

It was one of many hard-hit balls that Atlanta fielders were able to flag down and turn into outs.

“We had some wild outs,” Black said. “I counted seven loud outs, but that’s baseball.”

NOTES: San Diego will activate OF Wil Myers from the 15-day disabled list Thursday and send RHP Kevin Quackenbush to Triple-A El Paso. Manager Bud Black said Myers would be in the starting lineup. ... Atlanta activated OF Kelly Johnson from the 15-day disabled list and optioned OF Joey Terdoslavich to Triple-A Gwinnett. Johnson was out due to a right oblique strain since May 15 and missed 24 games. Terdoslavich was 1-for-4 since he was activated June 5, and he hit a game-winning homer Tuesday against San Diego. ... The Padres recalled RHP Nick Vincent from Triple-A El Paso and optioned 2B Jedd Gyorko to the same club. Vincent is making his third stint with the Padres and is 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA in 7 1/3 innings. Vincent was 2-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings in 19 games at El Paso. Gyorko was batting .210 (25-for-119) in 45 games. ... OF Melvin Upton Jr. got his first start with the Padres since coming off the DL, and it came against his former team. He went 0-for-4. ... Starting pitchers for the final game of the four-game set are San Diego RHP Andrew Cashner (2-8, 4.05 ERA) and Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran (4-2, 4.87).