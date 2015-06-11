Padres win ‘weird’ 11-inning game with Braves

ATLANTA -- After tying the score in the eighth inning on catcher’s interference, the San Diego Padres won it more conventionally in the 11th.

Third baseman Yangervis Solarte delivered a two-run single off Atlanta’s eighth pitcher and the Padres defeated the Braves 6-4 on Thursday to salvage a split of the four-game series.

In addition to the interference call on Christian Betancourt, the long and weird game featured a near melee in the first inning and the ejection of Padres manager Bud Black in the seventh.

“It was a weird game,” said Black, who was pacing the tunnel between the dugout and clubhouse for the pivotal later part of it.

San Diego, down 4-1 going to the eighth, had three hits and a walk against Brandon Cunniff (2-2) in the 11th to even its record at 31-31 with a 4-3 road trip.

Braves starter Julio Teheran, who had allowed just two hits through seven innings, gave up two singles and a walk to load the bases with no outs in the eighth.

The Braves (29-31) ended up using four relievers in the inning, with the runs scoring on a passed ball, bases-loaded walk and the catcher’s interference on Bethancourt.

Second baseman Cory Spangenberg took a big swing and his bat ticked Bethancourt’s glove before hitting a foul ball. The catcher was charged with an error and the score was tied.

“My bat caught him pretty good,” Spangenberg said. “That’s my first one ever. I was trying to let the ball get deep and he reached out. It was a good time for something like that to happen for us.”

Black was ejected by home plate umpire Jordan Baker in the Braves’ two-run seventh, arguing that the ball had hit second baseman Jace Peterson’s bat twice on an RBI dribbler.

The situation is not part of video review and Black’s frustration grew as he was unable to get any assistance on the call from the base umpires.

“The umpire said it wasn’t a foul ball (on a double hit) and from my vantage point, that was hard to believe,” Black said.

Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said, “We got away with one there.”

The game, which ended up taking three hours and 46 minutes, was delayed 56 minutes at the start because of rain. Then things quickly got testy.

Right fielder Matt Kemp took exception after being hit on the left shoulder by a Teheran fastball and slammed his bat down before getting in a jawing match.

Soon the benches emptied and Kemp, now angry with Bethancourt, went to the ground along with Baker while being restrained.

The bullpens even joined the confrontation, but order was restored without any punches being thrown or players ejected. Warnings were given to both dugouts.

“Tension was a little high throughout the series,” Black said.

Kemp got back at Teheran, though, by stealing second base and scoring on a single by catcher Derek Norris.

Padres right-hander Andrew Cashner gave the run back to the Braves in the bottom of the first as first baseman Freddie Freeman had an RBI double.

The game settled into a pitching duel by the starters from there, though.

Cashner hadn’t allowed a hit since the second when Freeman, picking on a 2-1 fastball, hit his 11th homer of the season leading off the sixth. The opposite-field drive just cleared the fence at the 380-foot mark in left center.

Then the Braves increased their lead to three runs in the seventh, although none of the three hits left the infield. Center fielder Cameron Maybin followed Peterson’s controversial hit with a sacrifice fly, getting Cashner out of the game.

Cashner allowed seven hits and walked four while allowing four runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Teheran, meanwhile, didn’t allow a runner past first base in the second through seventh, giving up just a hit and a walk. The right-hander got a no-decision, though, in the four-hit effort, striking out seven and walking three.

Former Braves closer Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect bottom of the 11th for the Padres, striking out the final two batters, to get his 15th save and second of the series.

The Braves’ bullpen, meanwhile, has a 5.10 ERA.

“The last four innings, things kind of went their way,” Freeman said, referencing a blooped bunt hit and the catcher’s interference. “Things started bouncing their way.”

Winner Dale Thayer (2-0) was the only one of five San Diego relievers to allow a hit in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

“Our bullpen was really good on the road trip,” Black said.

The same could be said about the Padres in extra innings. They are now 4-2 and the Braves are 1-3.

NOTES: OF/1B Wil Myers played center field and batted leadoff for the Padres in his first game back from the disabled list, going 0-for-5 with a walk and run scored. He missed 28 games with tendinitis in his left wrist. ... The Braves designated RHP Trevor Cahill for assignment to make room for LHP Dana Eveland, who had made just one appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett after being signed to a minor league deal. Cahill, acquired from Arizona just before the start of the season, was 0-3 with a 7.52 ERA in three starts and 12 relief appearances. .Eveland made 30 relief appearances for the New York Mets last year, posting a 2.63 ERA. ... The addition of Eveland was the Braves’ second bullpen move in three days. They added RHP Dave Aardsma on Tuesday. ... The Padres optioned RHP Kevin Quackenbush to Triple-A El Paso to make room for Myers. ... The teams play at Petco Park on Aug. 17-19. ... The Braves took three of four games in Atlanta last season, but the Padres won all three in San Diego.