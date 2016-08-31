Teheran ends personal skid as Braves defeat Padres

ATLANTA -- Julio Teheran got some rare run support from his Atlanta Braves teammates and took advantage, winning his first game at home this season and first overall since June 19.

Teheran, the Braves' All-Star Game representative, struck out eight and walked none over seven innings in a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night that ended an eight-start winless streak for the right-hander.

"It sounds weird to see that my first win at home is almost at the end of the season," Teheran said. "But it is what it is and I'm glad to finally have it. I did really good and I feel great."

In his third start since returning from a stint on the disabled list with a lat strain, Teheran (4-9) allowed a two-run homer by Oswaldo Arcia, but only five other hits while lowering his ERA slightly to 3.12.

Teheran came in getting a major league-worst 2.9 runs of support per game, but the Braves scored five times in the third inning while ending the game early for Padres starter Edwin Jackson (3-5).

Teheran started the big inning with a leadoff double, his first extra-base hit of the year.

"I was trying to put it in play and I got it pretty good to start a rally," said Teheran, who also made the last out of the inning. "I'm glad we got some runs early."

One of Teheran's previous three victories came at San Diego on June 8 and he is 3-0 in his past five starts against the Padres.

"He was really good in San Diego, too," San Diego manager Andy Green said. "He threw some 2-0 changeup that kinds of threw us off our game from an aggression standout and he was able to sneak some fastballs by us on more off-speed counts."

Rookie shortstop Dansby Swanson had a double and single for the Braves, driving in three runs. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft had only one RBI in his previous 10 major league games.

The Braves had 12 hits off five San Diego pitchers, with Adonis Garcia, Nick Mrkakis and Jace Peterson also getting a pair.

The only Braves starter not getting a hit was former Padres outfielder Matt Kemp. He was 0-for-5 and hit into a bases-loaded double play.

Arcia, playing his second game with the Padres, added a double to his homer and picked up his third RBI of the game with a groundout in the ninth inning. Travis Jankowski had two hits and a stolen base for the Padres.

The Braves knocked out Jackson during a five-run third inning. Three consecutive singles followed Teheran leadoff double, and later two more hits. Jackson, who dropped to 0-6 versus Atlanta, was pulled with two outs and Teheran coming up to bat again.

"Julio got it all started," said Ender Inciarte, who had one of the hits. "It was good to finally give him some runs to work with. He's pitched great and we haven't come through for him."

Jackson, who gave up seven hits and three walks, allowed only two hits over seven scoreless innings at Pittsburgh on Aug. 10, but has been roughed up for 25 hits and 18 runs over 11 2/3 innings in his past three starts.

"Command, he just didn't have it," Green said. "He was kind of scatter shot with his fastball."

Garcia, Freddie Freeman, Peterson and Swanson had RBI singles for the Braves in the big inning, while Tyler Flowers delivered a sacrifice fly.

Arcia, who also had a diving catch in the game, cut into the Braves' lead with a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Yangervis Solarte led off with a triple, and Arcia connected on a 1-1 fastball with two outs, the drive just eluding leaping right fielder Nick Markakis

Swanson, though, got the lead back to five runs in the fifth, doubling with two outs off Carlos Villanueva.

NOTES: Padres C Christian Bethancourt left the game in the fourth inning because of a left ribcage strain. He struck out in his only at-bat. ... The Braves recalled RHPs John Gant and Shae Simmons from Triple-A Gwinnett in a change of bullpen arms. RHP Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list, and RHP Brandon Cunniff was optioned to Gwinnett. ... Atlanta RHP Matt Wisler (5-11, 4.92 ERA) will start the middle game of the series Wednesday night against San Diego RHP Paul Clemens (1-3, 4.68 ERA) ... Braves RHP Mike Foltynewicz (7-5, 4.30 ERA) stays on regular rest to pitch Thursday's series finale. The Padres will start RHP Jarred Cosart (0-1, 4.23 ERA) instead of LHP Christian Friedrich, who worked an inning of relief Tuesday. ... The three-game series marks the only home contests for the Braves over a 16-game stretch. ... The Padres took two of three games against the Braves during a June series at San Diego.