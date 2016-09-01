Braves roll to 8-1 win over Padres

ATLANTA -- Matt Wisler has looked like a different pitcher since he returned from a three-week exile in the minor leagues.

The Atlanta Braves' right-hander was shipped to Triple-A Gwinnett following a four-game stretch that saw him allow 25 runs in 18 1/3 innings. Since his return, he's allowed only two runs over 14 innings in two starts and has shown why the team believes he can be an important piece of the team's rotation for years.

On Wednesday night, Wisler (6-11) gave up one run on four hits in six innings and struck out a career-high 10 batters in an 8-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

"To back up that last one (the Arizona start) with this one is a good sign," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "I didn't think he was as sharp as he was the last time, but it was a solid outing. He was a little more aggressive. It was good to see him turn things around."

It was the sixth quality start for Wisler, who was effectively able to mix his fast ball and slider to get ahead of hitters.

"It felt good," Wisler said. "Guys made some good plays behind me. ... Every start I've got to pitch like I've got something to prove."

The Braves iced the game by scoring four times in the sixth inning when pinch-hitter Gordon Beckham delivered a two-run double and Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 11 with a two-run single.

"(Beckham's double) was a big hit," Snitker said. "That was a big at-bat."

The Braves added two runs in the eighth on Freddie Freeman's RBI single and Matt Kemp's league-leading 10th sacrifice fly.

Atlanta got one scoreless inning of relief apiece from Jose Ramirez, Mauricio Cabrera and Jim Johnson to nail down the team's second straight win. Johnson, the team's closer, struck out the side in the ninth in a non-save situation.

The victory ensured the Braves would win the series, just the third time they've done that at home this season. The win also means Atlanta no longer has the worst record in the major leagues for the first time this season.

The losing pitcher was Paul Clemens (2-4). The right-hander struggled with control and left with the bases loaded in the fourth. He walked four and gave up four hits in three innings but allowed just two runs (one unearned) and struck out two. He retired only one of the final eight batters he faced.

"I thought he labored," Padres manager Andy Green said. "Honestly I think he looked like he was tired a couple of innings into the game. He was struggling to find the zone and his tempo was a little bit slow."

The Braves scored a run in the first inning. Inciarte reached on an error, stole second and third base, then scored on a balk.

Atlanta scored again in the third. Wisler led off with a single and scored when Adonis Garcia rattled a double off the wall in left. The Braves had runners at second and third when Clemens walked Freeman and air-mailed ball four to the backstop. Inciarte broke for the plate as soon as he saw the wild pitch, but the favorable carom bounced straight back to catcher Derek Norris, who applied the tag for the out.

The Padres cut the lead to 2-1 when right fielder Oswaldo Arcia smacked his eighth home run of the season, a solo shot into the seats in right.

"We had chances. We just didn't string together a ton of great at-bats," Green said. "We stung a couple of balls hard, but by and large we had too many strikeouts (14) today."

The Braves loaded the bases in the fourth, causing the departure of Clemens. But reliever Jose Dominguez struck out Dansby Swanson and got Wisler to roll into a double play.

"Dominguez came in and pitched well in that fourth inning," Green said. "He got out of big jam and gave us a chance to stay in the game for a while."

NOTES: The Padres placed C Christian Bethancourt on the 15-day disabled list with a left intercostal strain and recalled Hector Sanchez from Triple-A El Paso. They also moved RHP Tyson Ross from the 15-day DL to the 60-day DL with right shoulder inflammation to clear a roster spot. Ross, the ninth player on the 60-day DL, felt soreness after his first rehab start and threw from flat ground on Wednesday. He could return later this month. ... The final game of the three-game series at 12:10 p.m. ET Thursday will mark San Diego's final game at Turner Field. The Padres will send RHP Jarred Cosart (0-1, 4.23 ERA) against Atlanta RHP Mike Foltynewicz (7-5, 4.30).