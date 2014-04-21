Preview: Padres at Brewers

Carlos Gomez’s tendency to get under the skin of opponents cropped up again on Sunday and overshadowed the Milwaukee Brewers’ strong play. Gomez and others could be playing under looming suspensions when the Brewers host the San Diego Padres in the opener of a three-game series on Monday. Gomez admired a long drive to center field at Pittsburgh on Sunday and a benches-clearing brawl ignited when the Pirates voiced their displeasure.

Gomez got into an altercation with the Atlanta Braves last season for the same antics and could find himself with a lengthy suspension after being tossed from Sunday’s game for throwing punches. Milwaukee catcher Martin Maldonado could also find himself lighter in the wallet after video made it clear that he connected on a punch to Pittsburgh outfielder Travis Snider’s face. The Padres allowed a total of six runs in their three-game series with the San Francisco Giants over the weekend and have won seven of their last 11 games on the back of a strong staff.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2-1, 1.27 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (2-0, 1.96)

Cashner is developing into a legitimate ace and has yet to allow more than two runs in a start this season. The 27-year-old tossed a one-hit shutout on April 11 and followed it up by holding the Colorado Rockies to two runs - one earned - over 7 1/3 innings to pick up a win last week. Cashner is 2-0 with a 2.40 ERA in eight career games - two starts - against Milwaukee.

Peralta is off to a strong start as well and has pitched into the seventh while allowing one earned run in each of his last two starts. The Dominican Republic native uses his sinker-slider combination to induce ground balls and has issued only five walks in three starts. Peralta will be making his first career start against San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego is 29th in the league with 53 runs scored - one ahead of last-place Houston.

2. Brewers RF Ryan Braun clubbed home runs in the ninth inning of wins on both Saturday and Sunday.

3. Milwaukee 1B Mark Reynolds is 5-for-11 with two home runs in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Brewers 2, Padres 1