Preview: Padres at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers keep pulling out close wins, in part because their bullpen is on fire. The Brewers will try to push their latest winning streak to five games when they host the San Diego Padres again on Tuesday. Milwaukee is among the major-league leaders in bullpen ERA and has three relievers at the back end - Will Smith, Tyler Thornburg and Francisco Rodriguez - each with an ERA under one.

Rodriguez and Smith have yet to allow an earned run this season while Thornburg has not been scored upon in his last 10 appearances. Each of those three worked in Monday’s series opener, combining for 2 2/3 scoreless innings, but have been leaned on heavily as the Brewers have claimed their last three victories by one run. The Padres lean on their pitching as well but are not coming up with enough offense to consistently give that staff leads to hold. San Diego is averaging 2.4 runs while going 2-3 over its last five games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (1-3, 4.13 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (2-0, 1.46)

Kennedy did not get much run support in either of his last two turns and ended up absorbing the loss in each. The 29-year-old struck out seven in as many innings against Colorado last time out but allowed three runs on four hits in a game San Diego dropped 3-1. Kennedy is 2-3 with a 4.00 ERA in seven career starts against the Brewers.

Starting pitching has been one of the keys to Milwaukee’s strong start and Gallardo is at the top of that rotation. The 28-year-old Mexico native allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his four starts but was held out of the decision in the last two. Gallardo is 4-3 with a 5.04 ERA in eight career starts against San Diego and has a hard time with Yonder Alonso (6-for-15 with a home run and four RBIs) and Chase Headley (6-for-17 with a home run).

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres OF Cameron Maybin (ruptured biceps) is going through a rehab assignment at Triple-A and could return during the road trip.

2. Milwaukee is expecting Major League Baseball to hand down fines and suspensions relating to Sunday’s brawl with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

3. San Diego C Nick Hundley is 3-for-6 with a double and a home run in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Padres 2