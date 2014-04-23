Preview: Padres at Brewers

The San Diego Padres have bounced back from a 2-6 start to move within two games of first-place Los Angeles in the National League West heading into Wednesday’s series finale against the host Milwaukee Brewers. San Diego evened the three-game series on Tuesday when Chase Headley homered in the 12th inning to give the Padres a 2-1 victory. Headley is hitting .200 with two homers and seven RBIs in his first 18 games, but the Padres are hoping Tuesday’s 447-foot blast sparks a power surge.

Milwaukee’s clubhouse was abuzz Tuesday after outfielder Carlos Gomez appealed his three-game suspension for his role in Sunday’s benches-clearing brawl with the Pirates. Catcher Martin Maldonado began serving his five-game suspension on Tuesday, and infielders Elian Herrera and Jeff Bianchi are listed as emergency catchers if needed. Manager Ron Roenicke continues to be encouraged by the play of second baseman Scooter Gennett, who has dominated his platoon with Rickie Weeks and is hitting .322 with seven RBIs in 20 games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (2-2, 2.13 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (3-1, 2.67)

Ross turned in a dominant performance last Friday against the Giants, allowing four hits while striking out nine over eight scoreless innings. “I thought his stuff was outstanding,” Padres manager Bud Black told reporters. “He was in a pitching duel with one of the proven National League pitchers in Matt Cain, and matched him.” The 27-year-old, who has yielded one earned run with 16 strikeouts over his last two starts covering 15 innings, allowed one run in six innings against the Brewers last July 23.

Lohse continued his strong start last Friday against the Pirates, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. “It wasn’t pretty, but they all count the same,” Lohse told reporters. “Sometimes, you get a win that’s ugly, sometimes you’ve got to catch some breaks and sometimes you’ve got to grind it out in key situations and find a way to win.” Will Venable is 5-for-13 against the 35-year-old, who is 5-4 with a 4.31 ERA in 11 career starts against the Padres.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Brewers are 12-0 when scoring at least four runs.

2. The Padres are reportedly shopping C Nick Hundley, who has a .238 batting average in seven seasons with the team.

3. Lohse went 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts against San Diego last season.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Brewers 3