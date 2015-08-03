Preview: Padres at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers attempt to halt a five-game losing streak when they open a four-game series on Monday against the visiting San Diego Padres. Milwaukee has scored just eight runs during the skid, which included a four-game sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs.

San Diego had won seven of eight games before falling 5-2 to Miami on Sunday when Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth. The Padres indicated that they are in the National League playoff derby by not moving their veterans at the trading deadline but stand 6 1/2 games behind the Cubs and San Francisco Giants for the second wild-card spot. Milwaukee right fielder Ryan Braun had three hits in Sunday’s 4-3 loss to Chicago for just his third multi-hit outing since the end of June. Braun, who has 11 homers in 47 career games against San Diego, has 19 blasts this season but only five have come at home.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (7-8, 3.38 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (2-5, 3.90)

Ross makes his first start since San Diego elected not to trade him before the July 31 non-waiver deadline. He has won four of his last five decisions, including a victory over the New York Mets last Wednesday when he gave up one run and two hits in five innings. Ross is 2-1 with a 3.44 ERA in three career starts against Milwaukee and has allowed homers to Khris Davis, Adam Lind and Jean Segura.

Peralta fared well while beating San Francisco last Tuesday in his first outing since suffering an oblique injury on May 22. He allowed two runs and five hits in six-plus innings against the Giants and issued just two walks. Peralta defeated the Padres in his lone career outing when he gave up three runs (two earned) and six hits in 6 1/3 innings early in the 2014 campaign.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres C Derek Norris is 9-for-17 with a homer and six RBIs over the past four games.

2. Segura was hitless in 16 at-bats against the Cubs and is 3-for-38 over his last 10 games.

3. San Diego LF Justin Upton struck out in all four at-bats on Sunday and is 1-for-11 over the last three contests.

PREDICTION: Padres 8, Brewers 3