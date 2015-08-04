Preview: Padres at Brewers

The San Diego Padres entered the season with a lot of hype but were a major disappointment over the first half of the season. San Diego has engineered a recent turnaround with eight victories in 10 games entering Tuesday’s contest against the host Milwaukee Brewers.

The Padres rolled to a 13-5 trouncing in Monday’s opener of the four-game set as Yangervis Solarte drove in four runs while recording the first multi-homer performance of his career. San Diego has scored 43 runs in its last six contests and pulled within two games of .500 while being on the fringe of the National League wild-card race. Milwaukee has lost six consecutive games, scoring only 13 runs during the skid. The Brewers are a dismal 20-34 at home, the worst mark in the majors.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (4-10, 4.13 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (8-9, 3.76)

Cashner escaped with a no-decision against the New York Mets in his last outing after allowing seven runs (five earned) and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He has posted just two wins in his last 10 starts and given up five or more earned runs four times during the stretch. Cashner is 2-1 with a 3.43 ERA in nine career appearances (three starts) against Milwaukee.

Nelson hasn’t allowed a run over his last two starts - a span of 14 innings - and has won five of his last six decisions. He received a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs in his last turn, when he struck out eight and gave up two hits in seven frames. Nelson made his lone start against San Diego during the 2014 season and took the loss after giving up four runs (two earned) and five hits in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 2B Jedd Gyorko recorded three hits in the opener and is 11-for-24 with one homer and five RBIs over his last six contests.

2. Milwaukee LF Khris Davis was hitless in three at-bats on Monday and is 2-for-21 over his last seven games.

3. San Diego SS Alexi Amarista is 4-for-9 with one homer, two triples, one double and five RBIs over his last two contests.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Brewers 3