Preview: Padres at Brewers

The San Diego Padres kept their team intact at the trade deadline in hopes of contending this season but cannot afford too many more losses. The Padres will try to avoid back-to-back setbacks when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers for the third contest of a four-game series Wednesday.

San Diego picked up its eighth win in 10 games with a 13-5 drubbing of the Brewers in Monday’s series opener but watched its offense crash in a 4-1 setback Tuesday. The Padres sit seven games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card in the National League and need to make the most of a stretch that will not include another opponent with a winning record until the St. Louis Cardinals visit Aug. 21. The Brewers, who sit in last place in the NL Central, snapped a six-game slide Tuesday and are trying to win back-to-back games for the first time since a four-game streak coming out of the All-Star break. Milwaukee throws promising rookie Taylor Jungmann against San Diego veteran Ian Kennedy on Wednesday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (6-9, 4.44 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (5-3, 2.23)

Kennedy was reinstated from the paternity list after spending three days with his family following the birth of his fourth child and will not miss a start. The veteran stayed with the team through the trade deadline and will try to build on a strong start Friday in which he allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings at Miami. Kennedy is 2-3 with a 3.71 ERA in eight career starts against Milwaukee.

Jungmann took the loss in each of his last two starts despite allowing a total of four earned runs in 11 2/3 innings. The rookie from Texas yielded two or fewer earned runs in each of his last seven turns and nine of 10 overall. Jungmann is making his first start against the Padres and is 1-2 with a 1.99 ERA in four home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres LF Justin Upton (bruised right thumb) was held out of the lineup Tuesday and is day-to-day.

2. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun has four doubles in his last three games.

3. San Diego 3B Yangervis Solarte has hit safely in 10 straight games.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Brewers 2