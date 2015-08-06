Preview: Padres at Brewers

The San Diego Padres came into Milwaukee hoping to leave with a winning record but will be happy to leave with a split when they visit for the finale of the four-game series Thursday. The Brewers were crushed in the opener but have rebounded with a pair of strong pitching performances to take the last two contests.

The Padres believed they could get back into the race with a stretch that began in Miami on Friday and included 19 straight games against teams with losing records. San Diego did its job by taking two of three from the Marlins and put up 13 runs Monday before totaling three over the next 17 innings to drop to 52-56. Milwaukee lost six straight before turning its fortunes and is building momentum heading into back-to-back series against division rivals battling for playoff spots in St. Louis and Chicago. The Brewers will sent Matt Garza to the mound in the finale while the Padres counter with Odrisamer Despaigne.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (5-7, 4.75 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (5-12, 5.17)

Despaigne put together consecutive quality starts after holding Miami to a total of four runs and seven hits over 12 innings in back-to-back starts. The Cuba native earned a win in each of those starts for his first back-to-back wins since April 14 and 20. Despaigne held Milwaukee to one earned run and struck out nine in seven innings in his lone previous start versus the Brewers.

Garza proved tough to move at Friday’s trade deadline because of his inconsistent 2015 campaign. The 31-year-old lost his last two starts after allowing three runs on four hits and four walks against Chicago on Saturday. Garza, who has not completed seven innings in any of his last eight starts, is 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA in three career starts against San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) could be headed for season-ending surgery.

2. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun has five doubles in the last four games and scored a run in six straight.

3. San Diego 1B Yangervis Solarte has hit safely in 11 straight games and recorded multiple hits in five of the last six.

PREDICTION: Padres 8, Brewers 5