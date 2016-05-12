Preview: Padres at Brewers

The San Diego Padres are fresh off a doubleheader sweep of the best in team in baseball and look to carry the momentum into Thursday’s opener of a four-game series against the host Milwaukee Brewers. The Padres swept the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday and have won eight of their last 13 games after getting off to a dreadful 7-15 start.

Milwaukee is opening a seven-game homestand and hopes slugger Ryan Braun continues to swing a scalding bat. Braun is 21-for-47 with 10 RBIs during an 11-game hitting streak and recorded three hits in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Miami for his seventh multi-hit performance during the torrid stretch. Christian Bethancourt registered two of San Diego’s three hits in a 1-0 victory in Wednesday’s nightcap and is 4-for-7 with two homers in his last two starts. Wil Myers is buried in a 4-for-34 funk over his last eight games but notched two hits and scored twice in the Padres’ 7-4 triumph in the doubleheader opener.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH James Shields (1-5, 3.60 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (4-2, 3.74)

Shields lost to the New York Mets in his last outing, when he gave up four runs and five hits in six innings. He served up two homers - one to pitcher Bartolo Colon - after not allowing one in 19 innings over his previous three starts. Shields never has faced the Brewers but has seen quite a bit of Aaron Hill, who is batting .286 with four homers and three doubles in 42 at-bats against him.

Nelson struggled in a no-decision against Cincinnati in his last turn as he gave up six runs (five earned) and eight hits in five innings. He yielded two or fewer earned runs in five of his first six starts before struggling against the Reds. Nelson is 1-1 with a 1.54 ERA in two career starts versus San Diego and has experienced difficulties with Matt Kemp (3-for-8).

WALK-OFFS

1. Braun is batting .312 with 11 homers in 51 career games versus the Padres.

2. Milwaukee RF Domingo Santana (shoulder) started Wednesday for the first time since May 3 and went 1-for-3 with a walk.

3. Kemp is just 3-for-27 over his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Brewers 8, Padres 6