Preview: Padres at Brewers

The San Diego Padres have won a season-high three straight games and look to register another victory when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday for the second contest of their four-game set. San Diego swept a doubleheader from the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday before blanking the Brewers 3-0 in Thursday’s series opener.

Milwaukee has lost six of its last nine games and scored four total runs in its last four defeats. Ryan Braun is riding a 12-game hitting streak and is 22-for-51 with two homers and 10 RBIs during the stretch. San Diego’s Melvin Upton Jr. went 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored in Thursday’s contest. Padres starter Andrew Cashner was scratched due to cramps in both hamstrings, leaving the team to recall Christian Friedrich from Triple-A El Paso to make the start in his place.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Christian Friedrich (2015: 0-4, 5.25 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Junior Guerra (1-0, 6.00)

Friedrich has made 19 major-league starts - 16 in 2012 - and all 68 of his appearances for Colorado last season were in relief. He has a 5-16 career record and a hefty 5.81 ERA and has served up 22 homers in 167 1/3 major-league innings. Friedrich is 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA in five career appearances (two starts) against the Brewers and has struggled with Braun (3-for-6).

The 31-year-old Guerra, who is making his third start of the season, allowed four runs over six innings in each of his first two. He defeated the Los Angeles Angels on May 3 in his Milwaukee debut and received a no-decision against Cincinnati five days later. Guerra’s only other major-league appearances came last season, when he pitched four innings over three games for the Chicago White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres have put together 23 consecutive scoreless innings.

2. Milwaukee 2B Scooter Gennett (oblique) went 2-for-3 with a walk on Thursday after being activated from the disabled list and INF Yadiel Rivera was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to open a roster spot.

3. San Diego C Derek Norris (wrist) departed Thursday’s game after being hit by a pitch and X-rays were negative.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Padres 4