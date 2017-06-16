The Milwaukee Brewers have done more damage on the road this season than at home but look to change that trend when they open a three-game series on Friday against the visiting San Diego Padres. Milwaukee (36-32) leads the National League Central by 2 1/2 games but is just 17-19 at Miller Park entering a seven-game homestand.

The Brewers scored 21 runs while winning the final three contests of a four-game road series against St. Louis, which was culminated by Thursday's 6-4 victory. Eric Thames hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning and Keon Broxton launched a 489-foot blast, the second-longest in the majors this season behind a shot by New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge (495). San Diego is fresh off a three-game home sweep of Cincinnati and has inched out of the NL West cellar, movinh ahead of San Francisco. The Padres are just 10-22 on the road and were outscored 32-9 by Arizona during a three-game set earlier this month in their most recent series away from home.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Miguel Diaz (1-1, 6.92 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Junior Guerra (1-1, 2.45)

Diaz is making his second major-league start after lasting just two-plus innings in the first one as he walked three and gave up one hit without allowing a run against Kansas City. The 22-year-old made 21 relief appearances before moving into the rotation but has dealt with control issues, walking 16 in just 26 frames. Diaz gave up two hits in three innings of relief against the Brewers on May 16.

Guerra lost to the Diamondbacks in his last turn, when he gave up three runs on five hits and four walks in six innings. The 32-year-old had allowed a total of two earned runs in his previous three starts before the struggles against Arizona. Guerra is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in two career starts against the Padres, with both outings taking place last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres CF Franchy Cordero went 7-for-14 with three homers, five RBIs and five runs scored during the sweep of the Reds.

2. Milwaukee 3B Travis Shaw has recorded four multi-hit performances in his last five contests and is 8-for-20 with one homer during the stretch.

3. San Diego 2B Yangervis Solarte is 11-for-29 with two homers and eight RBIs over his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Padres 3