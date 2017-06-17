The Milwaukee Brewers seek to extend their winning streak to five games when they host the San Diego Padres on Saturday for the second contest of their three-game series. Milwaukee slugged four homers in the opener, with Eric Thames drilling the winning shot in the 10th inning for a 6-5 victory.

The Brewers have scored 27 runs during their four-game winning streak and hold a 2 1/2-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. Thames, who is tied for the NL lead with 19 homers, is 7-for-14 with three blasts and six RBIs over his last three games after beginning the month in a 4-for-37 funk. San Diego recorded just four hits in Friday's loss, but three were homers - including a three-run shot by Wil Myers. Hunter Renfroe went deep for the 15th time to snap a tie with Nate Colbert (1969) for most homers by a Padres rookie prior to the All-Star break.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Dinelson Lamet (2-2, 8.50 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Chase Anderson (5-2, 2.83)

Lamet is making his fifth major-league start and has yet to last more than five innings. The 24-year-old has been roughed up for seven earned runs in each of his last two outings - both losses - and served up three homers to Kansas City in his last turn. Lamet has struck out 25 batters in 22 innings and has limited right-handed hitters to a .138 average.

Anderson has allowed just one run in 27 2/3 innings over his last four starts, registering 30 strikeouts during that stretch. He didn't allow a run in three consecutive turns before giving up one over six innings while losing to Arizona in his last turn. The 29-year-old Anderson yielded four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings against San Diego on May 15 but did not factor in the decision and is 3-1 with a 4.02 ERA in seven career starts versus the Padres.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers CF Keon Broxton hit a three-run homer in the series opener, giving him four blasts and nine RBIs over his last six games.

2. San Diego RHP Jered Weaver (hip) pitched a three-inning simulated game on Friday and will be re-examined on Saturday.

3. Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun (calf) could start a rehab assignment next week once the team works out the logistics between multiple minor-league clubs.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Padres 1