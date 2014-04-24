Brewers 5, Padres 2: Jean Segura and Khris Davis homered and Kyle Lohse pitched seven strong innings as host Milwaukee claimed the rubber match of a three-game series with San Diego.Segura, Davis and Ryan Braun each had two hits for the Brewers, who improved their major league-best record to 16-6. Lohse (4-1) allowed two runs - one earned - on five hits and struck out five, and Francisco Rodriguez struck out two in a scoreless ninth to remain perfect in nine save opportunities.

Padres starter Tyson Ross (2-3) was tagged for five runs and nine hits over six innings and surrendered both home runs. Seth Smith and Nick Hundley each knocked in runs for San Diego, which had only one extra-base hit.

Lohse gave up a double to Everth Cabrera to lead off the game, then retired 10 straight before Smith’s one-out single in the fourth. Cabrera came around to score on Smith’s sacrifice fly in the opening frame, but Braun’s RBI double tied it in the bottom of the inning.

Segura’s first home run since July 30 - a three-run blast - broke it open in the second, and Davis added his second of the season in the fourth to make it 5-1. Hundley delivered a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh, but Milwaukee’s stellar bullpen got the job done again as Tyler Thornburg and Will Smith combined on a scoreless eighth to get the ball to Rodriguez.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Brewers improved to 13-0 when scoring at least four runs. … Ross had not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his first four starts but was tagged for four before recording his fourth out Wednesday. … Padres RH Josh Johnson will undergo his second Tommy John elbow surgery Thursday and miss the entire season.