Peralta, Brewers keep rolling in 4-3 win

MILWAUKEE -- After the Milwaukee Brewers played 14 innings the day before in Pittsburgh, manager Ron Roenicke could not stress how badly his team needed a strong outing on Monday night from right-hander Wily Peralta.

Peralta answered the ball, working into the seventh inning as the Brewers won their fourth in a row with a 4-3 victory over the Padres at Miller Park.

”He came out firing,“ Padres manager Bud Black said. ”He had a good, tight slider that got underneath our swings -- a hard slider in the upper-80s.

“He’s part of a very strong rotation that has thrown the ball well so far this year. It’s been the secret to their success. He followed in line with what the other guys are doing.”

Peralta won his third straight start by holding the Padres to six hits and a walk and striking out six.

Only two of his three runs were earned. And while he found himself in trouble at times, he was able to avoid the big inning that plagued him during much of his rookie season.

“That’s the thing that I’ve been working on ever since I’ve been in the minor leagues,” Peralta said. “I’ve just grown up as a professional and as a man too. I‘m able to control the situation and not let it get away for a big inning. I‘m going to just try and keep doing it.”

Milwaukee’s offense did its part to back Peralta, scratching out four runs against San Diego right-hander Andrew Cashner.

Cashner came into the game having held opponents to two earned runs or less in his last 10 appearances and had made quality starts in each of his last 11.

Those streaks came to an end as Cashner allowed four runs, seven hits and two walks in his six-inning effort.

“They have a good-hitting team over there,” Cashner said. “I didn’t execute well with my sinker tonight; I was up with it quite a bit tonight. I feel like I beat myself tonight.”

He avoided early trouble, stranding center fielder Carlos Gomez at third with nobody out in the first and Jean Segura at second with one out in the second before the Brewers got to him in the third.

Peralta led off the inning with a double to left and moved to third on center fielder Carlos Gomez’s groundout to short. Second baseman Scooter Gennett followed and tripled to the gap in right center to score Peralta and give Milwaukee a 1-0 lead.

Right fielder Ryan Braun made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to the wall in center and Ramirez continued his red-hot start to the season, hammering a 1-0 fastball from Cashner to straight-away center for his third home run of the year.

”He hung in there,“ Black said of Cashner. ”He obviously didn’t have the command he’s had his previous starts, but he hung in there and kept us in range and didn’t let the game get out of hand.

“He’s been so good at commanding the fastball, but this was a night he just didn‘t.”

The Padres took advantage of an error by Gennett in the fourth to make it 3-2, but Braun’s RBI single in the fifth restored Milwaukee’s two-run lead.

Outfielder Chris Denorfia’s home run in the seventh made it a 4-3 game, and when the Brewers could not cash in on opportunities to add insurance runs in the seventh and eighth, Roenicke had no choice but to turn to right-hander Francisco Rodriguez for the fourth consecutive game.

Rodriguez came through as well, working around a one-out single by Cabrera for his eighth save of the season.

“He wants to be out there every day,” Roenicke said. “He played catch, felt great ... He’s going to tell me the same thing tomorrow.”

The Brewers have won four in a row and five of their last six games. Their 15-5 record is the best in baseball.

NOTES: Brewers CF Carlos Gomez and C Martin Maldonado were both in the lineup on Monday and had yet to hear from the league office about a possible suspension for their roles in a bench-clearing brawl on Sunday at Pittsburgh. ... San Diego signed RHP Billy Buckner to a minor league contract on Monday. He will report to extended spring training to get into game shape. Buckner, 30, has a career 6.07 ERA in five seasons with Kansas City, Arizona and the LA Angels. ... After the bullpen had to cover eight innings Sunday in a 14-inning victory over the Pirates, the Brewers optioned RHP Rob Wooten and recalled RHP Alfredo Figaro from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.