Brewers top Padres to snap losing streak

MILWAUKEE -- Right-hander Jimmy Nelson continued his recent run of dominance, allowing just one unearned run over 6 2/3 innings of work as the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Miller Park.

“I actually felt like today the command wasn’t as good as it has been,” Nelson said. “I fell behind a lot of guys, but we had pretty solid defense all around and that helped me out a lot.”

Nelson (9-9) came into the game having held opponents scoreless for 14 consecutive innings and was 5-1 with a 2.15 ERA in his last seven starts.

“It’s really nice to throw a run together,” Nelson said. “It’s good for your mentality, too, not having all the ups and downs like a rollercoaster ride. It’s to just kind of stay on an even plane, and consistency gives everybody confidence.”

Nelson scattered three hits and didn’t walk a batter while striking out four and worked into the seventh for the fifth consecutive outing, retiring the first two batters before issuing a walk to catcher Derek Norris.

“I liked how when we sent him out for the seventh inning he got the first two guys out,” Counsell said. “We’ve had a couple of experiences now going out for the seventh. You like to be able to feel like you can send him out there for that next inning when his pitches are a little up there.”

Milwaukee’s offense had been scuffling since the All-Star break, but collected 11 hits Tuesday, including two each by right fielder Ryan Braun and center fielder Shane Peterson.

Left fielder Khris Davis was 1-for-3, but drove in a pair of RBIs, including an insurance run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly.

Davis gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the third.

The Brewers gave the run right back in the fourth when right fielder Matt Kemp reached base and took second on a throwing error by third baseman Elian Herrera. Davis advanced to third on a wild pitch then scored on a sacrifice fly by first baseman Yonder Alonso.

Herrera redeemed himself in the bottom of the inning, driving in Peterson that put the Brewers back in front.

“We did a good job,” Counsell said. “We got guys to third base with less than two outs tonight, so we gave ourselves some chances there. Jean had a big two-out hit. We produced offense definitely more throughout the game tonight.”

The Padres had chances against Milwaukee’s bullpen, stranding runners in scoring position in the seventh and eighth innings, but failed to cash in and were shut down in order in the ninth by right-hander Francisco Rodriguez, who converted his 24th save in as many chances this season.

“We missed (left fielder Justin Upton, out with a bruised hand), that’s for sure,” Murphy said. “You got to do the little things especially when your guy is out and we didn’t do that tonight.”

San Diego right-hander Andrew Cashner (4-11) allowed only two runs despite giving up eight hits and four walks over six innings, striking out a pair.

NOTES: After the game, Milwaukee optioned RHP Preston Guilmet was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Guilmet appeared in two games for the Brewers and allowed six earned runs in two innings of work. he was claimed off waivers from the Dodgers July 31. ... The Brewers will recall RHP Tyler Cravy Wednesday from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he was 7-7 with a 3.97 ERA in 17 starts this season. Cravy has appeared in three games this season with Milwaukee, including a pair of starts, and is 0-2 with a 3.60 ERA. ... San Diego LF Justin Upton was held out of the lineup Tuesday, a night after he injured his right hand when he hit a wall on a sliding catch. Manager Pat Murphy said he didn’t expect Upton to land on the disabled list. OF Will Venable started in Upton’s place. ... Padres INF Corey Spangenberg went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple and a walk in his first rehab start Monday for Double-A San Antonio. Spangenberg has been out since June 30 with a bruised right knee. ... Brewers RF Ryan Braun needs one home run to reach 250 for his career. He is second on the franchise’s all-time list, trailing only Hall of Famer Robin Yount, who hit 251 in his 19-year career. ... The Brewers are 21-34 at Miller Park this year and 4-10-3 in home series.