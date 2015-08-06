Jungmann shines as Brewers top Padres

MILWAUKEE -- Another night and another stellar pitching performance from one of the Milwaukee Brewers young starters.

A night after right-hander Jimmy Nelson dazzled, rookie right-hander Taylor Jungmann shined, striking out a career-high eight batters over seven innings as the Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 8-5 Tuesday night at Miller Park.

Jungmann (6-3) had been lights out since making his major league debut on June 9, but came into the game having lost consecutive decisions for the first time despite only allowing two earned runs in each of those starts.

He was tagged for an early run Wednesday, but stranded a pair in the first then settled down quickly and faced the minimum over the next five innings.

“You have a rough inning, you have to make an adjustment,” Jungmann said. “If you don’t make an adjustment, they’re going to wear you out out there.”

He gave up his second run of the day in the seventh, on an RBI single by center fielder Will Venable but stranded Venable at first when he struck out catcher Austin Hedges to end the inning.

“He was really good (after the first),” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “He got it going after that. That curveball, especially after the first, was a real weapon.”

Milwaukee’s offense had only scored one run in his last two starts, but struck early against the Padres, scoring four in the first inning, then plated three more in the eighth, aided by an error on center fielder Melvin Upton Jr.

San Diego cut into that lead with three runs in the ninth, including a two-run pinch-hit home run by Brett Wallace off right-hander Corey Knebel.

Brewers manager was forced to call on closer Francisco Rodriguez with two outs and a man on first and the right-hander delivered, striking out catcher Derek Norris for his 25th save of the season.

Padres starter Ian Kennedy (6-10) also went seven innings, and was charged with four runs on seven hits while striking out seven.

Back-to-back singles by shortstop Alexi Amarista and third baseman Yangervis Solarte led to a 1-0 San Diego lead after right fielder Matt Kemp hit a sacrifice fly to right.

Milwaukee quickly took the lead back in the bottom of the inning on a two-run homer by Lucroy and got two more on center fielder Shane Peterson’s single down the line in right.

”My fastball was leaking back over the middle of the plate. I was leaving the curveball up and got a couple of base hits off it,“ Kennedy said. ”I came in and had to regroup. My fastball was a little bit better, curveball was down a little bit better. I got ahead of guys. It was one of those times you have to step up and give your team a chance. Luckily, I got the team through seven and it was still within grasp.

Kennedy, who returned to the team after a three-day absence to attend the birth of his daughter, was locked in after that and allowed just two hits the rest of the way, throwing a a career-high 122 pitches.

“He threw 30 in the first inning, so he knew that was probably going to be his last inning,” Padres manager Pat Murphy said. “He turned it on and made a statement. ‘I didn’t pitch well to start the game but two through seven, I gave us a chance to stay close.’ That was his job once that first inning happened and hat’s off to him, he did a great job.”

NOTES: RHP Tyler Cravy reported to Milwaukee and was in uniform on Wednesday night after being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs late Tuesday. Cravy, who made two starts earlier this season for the Brewers, was 7-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 17 starts for the Sky Sox. Manager Craig Counsell said Cravy will work out of the bullpen. ... To make room for Cravy on the roster, Milwaukee optioned RHP Preston Guilmet to Triple-A Colorado Springs. ... Padres LF Justin Upton returned to the lineup on Wednesday and went 2-for-4. He was forced to leave the game early Monday and sat out Tuesday because a bruised right thumb. ... Brewers LHP James Hader, acquired last week in a trade that sent OF Carlos Gomez to Houston, allowed one hit and struck out nine in five innings during his debut with Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday night. ... The Padres are one of five National League teams to have four or more players with 40 or more RBIs this season.