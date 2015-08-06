Garza, Davis ignite Brewers’ blowout of Padres

MILWAUKEE -- After each of his starts during an often frustrating season, Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Matt Garza said he felt like he was making progress.

And now, four starts after coming off the disabled list, Garza might have found his spot.

He went seven innings Thursday, holding the San Diego Padres to one run and two hits while striking out five, setting the stage for a 10-1 Brewers victory at Miller Park.

“I didn’t feel right the first couple of months and pitched through it,” Garza said. “I finally feel healthy. Everything has been progression. I‘m hitting my spots when I need to. I don’t have to rely on luck. It’s a relaxing feeling. I feel comfortable again.”

Garza was 4-10 with a 5.55 ERA when he went on the DL with shoulder fatigue just before the All-Star break. Since then, though, he has not allowed more than three runs in a start.

“I thought today his breaking stuff was as good as it’s been all year,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “His curveball was really effective today. It really slowed hitters down and that made his fastball better. He had struggled with his off-speed stuff prior to the disabled list, so hopefully he’s moving forward with three quality pitches now.”

Helping the cause was a breakout day from left fielder Khris Davis, who hit a pair of three-run homers and, like Garza, has also been trying to regain his form for most of the season.

Inconsistency and an injury ultimately led to Davis being replaced by Gerardo Parra in the starting lineup. But when Parra played so well and was traded at the deadline, Davis got his job back and started to turn things around.

“You just have to get him in there to make it happen,” Counsell said. “He’s got a little bit of a different swing, but you kind of see it and you know it’s coming.”

After Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Davis provided some breathing room in the third with his first home run of the day. The Brewers broke the game open an inning later, scoring three runs, including two on first baseman Adam Lind’s double that made it 7-0.

All seven runs came at the expense of Padres starter Odrisamer Despaigne.

“He wasn’t making pitches,” San Diego interim manager Pat Murphy said. “He had opportunities to make quality pitches and instead of throwing the ball on the corner it drifted back to the middle.”

San Diego finally got on the board in the fifth, thanks to a home run by center fielder Melvin Upton Jr. But aside from two walks by left fielder Justin Upton and a second-inning single by catcher Derek Norris, the Padres could accomplish nothing offensively.

“It’s rare that our starting pitching and our offense both sputter on the same day,” said Murphy, who did not make his players available after the game.

Davis capped the day with his second three-run shot in the eighth against right-hander Kevin Quackenbush.

Davis and Lind finished with three hits apiece, and right fielder Ryan Braun drew two walks and scored twice.

“Wins make everybody feel good,” Counsell said. “You get a game like this, when a lot of people had a nice day, that always sends people home feeling good. The win is what’s important.”

NOTES: Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced that RHP Tyler Cravy will start Friday in place of RHP Kyle Lohse, who is being moved to the bullpen. Lohse is 5-13 with a 6.31 ERA in 22 starts. ... San Diego placed OF Will Venable on the paternity list. INF/OF Alex Dickerson, a San Diego native, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and arrived in Milwaukee just moments before first pitch. Dickerson made his major league debut in the eighth, pinch-hitting for the pitcher. ... Brewers RF Ryan Braun is one home run and four stolen bases away from the fourth 20/20 season of his career. His next home run will be the 250th of his career, putting him one behind franchise leader Robin Yount. ... The Padres led the major leagues with 162 runs scored in the seventh inning or later this season, 12 ahead of second-place San Francisco.