Padres go deep twice in 11th to sink Brewers 7-5

MILWAUKEE -- For the second straight game, the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers took turns rocketing baseballs out of Miller Park.

And for the second straight day, they needed extra innings to decide on a winner.

This time, though, it was the Padres who prevailed as Corey Spangenberg and Chase d'Arnaud hit solo home runs in the 11th inning to lead San Diego to a 7-5 victory.

The Padres hit five home runs, accounting for six of their seven runs.

Yangervis Solarte hit a pair, giving him three in his last two games and four in his last five. He tagged Chase Anderson for a solo shot in the second inning that gave San Diego a 1-0 lead and struck again in the 10th with a two-run blast off Carlos Torres that put the Padres up 5-3.

"Our guys fought all day," Padres manager Andy Green said. "You look up, you get down three to one. You battle back late. You tie the game against a very a good bullpen. You take some good swings in extra innings too."

The Brewers hit three of their own, including an inside-the-park homer by Orlando Arcia that put Milwaukee on the board in the third. Eric Thames followed with a two-run homer later in the inning, giving him a blast in four straight games as well as putting Milwaukee up 3-1.

But Dinelson Lamet clamped down after that, facing just one over the minimum over his final three innings after Thames' home run and finished with a career-high 12 strikeouts.

"For (Lamet) that is the best stuff I've seen," Green said.

Brewers starter Chase Anderson was locked in, too, but gave up an RBI double to Hunter Renfroe in the fourth then served up a solo home run to Myers in the sixth that tied it 3-3.

"It was a good outing," Counsell said. "The first homer that Solarte hit I thought was a pretty good pitch. It was a changeup down and away from him. The second one, Myers got 3-0 and Chase got the middle of the plate. He pitched well. He pitched very, very well again. He's on quite a run right now."

That left things up to the bullpens. San Diego held Milwaukee scoreless over the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, allowing one base runner while the Brewers' relief corps stranded the go-ahead run in scoring position in the eighth and ninth.

Carlos Torres retired his first two batters in the 10th before walking Myers. Solarte followed with his second home run of the game, putting the Padres ahead.

"It didn't sound like it hit anywhere close to his barrel," Torres said. "Today, all you had to do, apparently, was hit it in the air. The last two days, maybe every run scored was on the home run. Except one? That's unbelievable. We have to keep the ball down, that's what it is. I'm assuming that the ball was probably elevated. I haven't seen it yet. Maybe if I throw it down it's a ground ball like the one before. I don't know."

The Brewers responded when Jose Torres plunked Nick Franklin to open the bottom of the 10th and Keon Broxton tied it with a blast to center field, homering for the third straight game.

Jose Torres got out of the inning without further damage and Spangenberg broke the tie on Oliver Drake's first offering of the 11th, with d'Arnaud following two batters later.

Torres came back out for the 11th but was replaced after retiring lefty Travis Shaw, and Phil Maton retired the final two batters of this first career save.

"It feels awesome," Maton said. "Such an up and down game it is awesome to finally walk away with a 'W' there."

NOTES: Milwaukee came into the game having won four straight for the third time this season and was in search of its first five-game winning streak since August 2015. ... Brewers starters have gone 9-4 with a 2.95 ERA in their last 23 games, holding opponents to a .230 average with 111 strikeouts during that stretch. ... Padres RHP Jered Weaver will make a rehab start Thursday with Triple-A El Paso. ... Padres OF Manuel Margot ran the bases before the game and is expected to begin a rehab assignment Monday or Tuesday, San Diego manager Andy Green said.