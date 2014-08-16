Preview: Padres at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are revving up for a strong postseason push as they continue their four-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres on Saturday. St. Louis has won three straight contests, including the first two of its set versus San Diego, to grab hold of the first wild-card spot in the National League and climb within two games of first-place Milwaukee in the Central Division. Matt Adams and Jhonny Peralta each recorded two hits and an RBI on Friday as the Cardinals rode a strong performance from starter Lance Lynn to a 4-2 victory.

Yasmani Grandal belted a pinch-hit solo homer in the ninth inning and the Padres brought the potential tying run to the plate before suffering their second straight loss following a five-game winning streak. Early control problems Friday were the undoing of ace Tyson Ross, who began the contest by walking the bases loaded and wound up allowing two runs in the first inning en route to having his four-game winning streak snapped. San Diego needs to turn things around quickly as it sits 6 1/2 games behind Pittsburgh for the second wild-card spot, with five teams between itself and the Pirates.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jesse Hahn (7-3, 2.52 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Shelby Miller (8-9, 4.17)

Hahn did not figure in the decision against Colorado on Monday after yielding three runs on five hits and three walks in five innings. The 25-year-old has impressed during his rookie season, allowing three runs or fewer in each of his last 10 starts after surrendering four in his major-league debut June 3 against Pittsburgh. Hahn won his first career outing versus St. Louis on July 30, giving up just one run and four hits over seven frames.

Miller had his four-game unbeaten streak - which included a relief appearance - snapped Sunday at Miami as he was reached for five runs and eight hits in five innings. The 23-year-old allowed a total of five runs over 19 2/3 frames during his unbeaten stretch but has posted just one victory in his last 10 starts. That triumph came July 31 at San Diego, where Miller yielded two runs and three hits - two homers - over six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego INF Yangervis Solarte has missed two straight games with a mildly strained left oblique.

2. The Cardinals will induct Jim Edmonds, Willie McGee, Marty Marion and Mike Shannon into their Hall of Fame on Saturday.

3. Padres pitching prospect Max Fried won’t be joining the parent club anytime soon as it was announced the left-hander will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday and likely miss the entire 2015 season.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Cardinals 2