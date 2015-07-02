Preview: Padres at Cardinals

The San Diego Padres look to avoid a third straight shutout when they kick off a 10-game road trip with the opener of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. San Diego has lost three contests in a row, including back-to-back scoreless efforts versus Seattle.

After managing just one hit in Tuesday’s 5-0 defeat, the Padres erupted for three in a 7-0 setback the following day, with Yangervis Solarte recording a double in each game. St. Louis enters the series after being swept in a two-game set by the Chicago White Sox in which it scored a total of two runs. Jhonny Peralta - who finished with two hits - delivered an RBI double in the first inning to give the Cardinals the lead, but Chicago scored single runs in the fifth and sixth before putting things out of reach with a five-run ninth. St. Louis had won nine straight games at Busch Stadium prior to meeting the White Sox and still owns the best home record in the majors at 29-9.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN San Diego, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (5-7, 3.57 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Tim Cooney (0-0, 11.57)

Ross aims for his third consecutive victory after defeating Arizona twice in seven days. The 28-year-old followed a complete-game triumph June 20 at Arizona in which he allowed one run and four hits with a six-inning effort at home, where he gave up two runs on two hits and five walks. Ross owns a 1-1 record and 2.40 ERA in five career games (two starts) against St. Louis.

Cooney will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis to make his second major-league start. The 24-year-old made his debut against Philadelphia on April 30, when he allowed three runs and seven hits over 2 1/3 innings in a no-decision. Cooney has made 14 starts for Memphis this season, going 6-4 with one shutout and a 2.74 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals went 0-for-16 with runners in scoring position in the two games versus Chicago.

2. San Diego does not return home until after the All-Star break, when it hosts Colorado on July 17.

3. St. Louis OF Jon Jay missed his second straight game Wednesday due to discomfort around his left wrist and could be headed to the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Cardinals 3