FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Padres at Cardinals
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 4, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

Preview: Padres at Cardinals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

After giving their fans a thrill throughout the majority of the season, the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves mired in a season-high four-game skid at Busch Stadium. The major league-best Cardinals look to ignite their sputtering offense as they play the third contest of a four-game series versus the visiting San Diego Padres on Saturday afternoon.

St. Louis, which has been outscored 16-6 during its skid, mustered only four hits in its 2-1 loss to San Diego on Friday. Jason Heyward scored his team’s lone run on a double-play ball and is 9-for-23 (.391) in his last six contests. Jedd Gyorko belted a solo homer in the seventh inning and added an RBI single in the ninth for the Padres, who have won two in a row following a three-game slide. Gyorko is 4-for-15 (.267) since being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday and 2-for-2 in his career versus Saturday starter Carlos Martinez.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (3-6, 4.94 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (9-3, 2.80)

Despaigne fell to 0-3 in his last five starts on Sunday after getting touched for two homers and five runs total in 5 2/3 innings of a 6-4 setback to Arizona. The 28-year-old Cuban struggled en route to losing both career starts versus St. Louis, permitting 11 runs on 15 hits in 9 2/3 frames for a 10.24 ERA. Despaigne has endured significant troubles on the road, posting a 1-3 record with a 5.66 ERA while allowing the opposition to bat .305 against him.

Martinez won his second straight start and improved to 6-1 in his last eight outings on Sunday after allowing one run on two hits in six innings of a 4-1 triumph over the Chicago Cubs. The 23-year-old Dominican can hang his hat on his impressive record during the day, posting a 3-0 mark with a 1.39 ERA and 0.96 WHIP while limiting the opposition to a .183 average. Martinez has struggled in three career relief appearances versus San Diego, avoiding a decision despite a 16.20 ERA while allowing the club to bat .556 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis 3B Matt Carpenter is 6-for-37 (.162) in his last 11 contests.

2. San Diego 1B Yangervis Solarte is 9-for-24 (.375) in last seven games.

3. Cardinals OF Jon Jay was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a stress reaction in his left wrist.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Padres 1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.