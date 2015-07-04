Preview: Padres at Cardinals

After giving their fans a thrill throughout the majority of the season, the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves mired in a season-high four-game skid at Busch Stadium. The major league-best Cardinals look to ignite their sputtering offense as they play the third contest of a four-game series versus the visiting San Diego Padres on Saturday afternoon.

St. Louis, which has been outscored 16-6 during its skid, mustered only four hits in its 2-1 loss to San Diego on Friday. Jason Heyward scored his team’s lone run on a double-play ball and is 9-for-23 (.391) in his last six contests. Jedd Gyorko belted a solo homer in the seventh inning and added an RBI single in the ninth for the Padres, who have won two in a row following a three-game slide. Gyorko is 4-for-15 (.267) since being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday and 2-for-2 in his career versus Saturday starter Carlos Martinez.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (3-6, 4.94 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (9-3, 2.80)

Despaigne fell to 0-3 in his last five starts on Sunday after getting touched for two homers and five runs total in 5 2/3 innings of a 6-4 setback to Arizona. The 28-year-old Cuban struggled en route to losing both career starts versus St. Louis, permitting 11 runs on 15 hits in 9 2/3 frames for a 10.24 ERA. Despaigne has endured significant troubles on the road, posting a 1-3 record with a 5.66 ERA while allowing the opposition to bat .305 against him.

Martinez won his second straight start and improved to 6-1 in his last eight outings on Sunday after allowing one run on two hits in six innings of a 4-1 triumph over the Chicago Cubs. The 23-year-old Dominican can hang his hat on his impressive record during the day, posting a 3-0 mark with a 1.39 ERA and 0.96 WHIP while limiting the opposition to a .183 average. Martinez has struggled in three career relief appearances versus San Diego, avoiding a decision despite a 16.20 ERA while allowing the club to bat .556 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis 3B Matt Carpenter is 6-for-37 (.162) in his last 11 contests.

2. San Diego 1B Yangervis Solarte is 9-for-24 (.375) in last seven games.

3. Cardinals OF Jon Jay was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a stress reaction in his left wrist.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Padres 1