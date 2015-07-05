Preview: Padres at Cardinals

After snapping a season-high four-game skid, the St. Louis Cardinals look to secure a split of their four-game series with the visiting San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon. The majors-best Cardinals have struggled offensively, scoring just eight runs while going 2-for-39 with runners in scoring position over their last five contests.

“It’s a matter of time until we start putting up the big offensive numbers that we know we can,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny told reporters, following his team’s second straight four-hit performance. Matt Carpenter is starting to come out of his slump, going 4-for-11 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the last three games after going 3-for-30 in his previous nine. Yangervis Solarte belted a solo homer to extend his extra-base hitting streak to five games for the Padres. Solarte, who also had a triple in the ninth inning to set up San Diego’s 2-1 win on Friday, is 0-for-6 in his career versus Sunday starter Lance Lynn.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (4-7, 4.86 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (5-4, 2.74)

Kennedy suffered his second straight loss on Tuesday, allowing four runs on as many hits in five innings of a 5-0 setback to Seattle. The 30-year-old was undone by a pair of homers in that contest and has been taken deep 17 times this season after yielding just 16 in 33 starts in 2014. Kennedy has been rocked by St. Louis in his career, posting a 2-4 mark with a gaudy 9.00 ERA while allowing the opposition to bat .314 against him.

Lynn recorded his second straight strong start following his stint on the disabled list, settling for a no-decision after allowing one run in six innings against Chris Sale and the Chicago White Sox. The 28-year-old Lynn has pitched well at home, posting a 3-1 mark with a 2.20 ERA while only allowing two homers in 45 innings. Lynn has split four decisions in his career versus San Diego, winning his last meeting after permitting just one run in six solid frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego 2B Jedd Gyorko, who had three hits on Saturday, is 6-for-13 with a homer and two RBIs in the series.

2. St. Louis LF Randal Grichuk is 0-for-13 with four strikeouts in July.

3. Padres LF Justin Upton went 1-for-4 for the second straight game after going 0-for-14 in his previous four contests.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Padres 1