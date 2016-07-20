Preview: Padres at Cardinals (Game 2)

A 10-game road trip that started with a lopsided loss became more of a struggle for the San Diego Padres after rain washed out the second contest of a four-game set against the host St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. A 10-2 loser in the series opener, San Diego will play a day-night doubleheader versus the Cardinals on Wednesday.

While Tuesday's scheduled starters, San Diego's Colin Rea and St. Louis' Carlos Martinez, will start in the matinee, the Padres shuffled their rotation and will go with reliever Paul Clemens in the nightcap. Rea and Clemens will have to figure out a way to contain former Padre Jedd Gyorko, who recorded his third three-hit performance against San Diego in Monday's 10-2 romp. That victory was only the 21st in 49 home games for the Cardinals, who trail the first-place Chicago Cubs by 7 1/2 games in the National League Central. San Diego opened the second half of the season with three straight wins before Monday's drubbing dropped it to 10-26 at the new Busch Stadium.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Paul Clemens (1-0, 4.73 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Jaime García (6-6, 4.11)

San Diego opted to push back Andrew Cashner for the series finale and give the ball to Clemens, who has made three relief appearances spanning 3 1/3 innings since he was claimed off waivers from Miami. Clemens made a pair of starts for the Marlins last month, going five innings in each and allowing totals of seven runs and 11 hits. He was stung by the long ball in the two outings, serving up five home runs.

Although the Cardinals have pushed across 29 runs over his last four starts, Garcia is only 1-0 in that span after picking up his second straight no-decision with 6 1/3 innings of four-run ball versus Miami on Friday. Garcia has been reached for at least four runs in five of his last seven turns but is 2-1 during that stretch. He has made five career starts against the Padres, logging a 1-1 record and 2.70 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres RF Matt Kemp needs one home run to reach 20 for the seventh time in his last eight seasons.

2. Cardinals CF Randal Grichuk has collected seven RBIs in his last six games.

3. Padres 1B Wil Myers is 0-for-10 with six strikeouts in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 8, Padres 4