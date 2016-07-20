Cardinals' Martinez settles down to topple Padres

ST. LOUIS -- First, trainers stanched the flow of blood from Carlos Martinez's nose.

Then, the St. Louis Cardinals' pitcher shut off the San Diego Padres' homer-happy offense.

Surviving a 10-minute delay for a second inning nose bleed, Martinez limited San Diego to four hits over seven efficient frames Wednesday as St. Louis notched a 4-2 win in the opener of a day-night doubleheader at Busch Stadium.

In improving to 9-6, Martinez walked one and struck out five, permitting just two singles after the game's first two hitters. Travis Jankowski doubled and Ryan Schimpf homered over the wall in center, putting Martinez down 2-0 five pitches into the game.

Martinez's only other trouble for the day occurred after Alexi Amarista grounded to second for the second out of the second inning. Martinez crouched behind the mound, unable to stop his nose from spurting blood.

Trainers finally stopped it, stuffing cotton up Martinez's left nostril, and he cruised from there. Martinez allowed only two baserunners over the last six innings as Melvin Upton, Jr. singled in the fourth and Wil Myers was plunked in the sixth.

Cardinals relievers nailed it down with equally efficient work. Kevin Siegrist pitched a clean eighth and Seung Hwan Oh cruised through a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

St. Louis' offense did all its damage against Colin Rea (5-4) with the long ball. Matt Holliday got the Cardinals (49-44) on the board in the second with a leadoff homer to left, his 17th of the year.

Jedd Gyorko victimized his old team again in the fourth, belting a two-run homer to center for his ninth of the year. It was Gyorko's fourth straight game with a homer against San Diego (41-53).

Yadier Molina capped the scoring in the sixth with a leadoff homer to left-center, his third of the year.

Rea lasted six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while walking three and fanning two.

The game was a makeup of Tuesday night's rainout. A crowd of 40,184 was announced, but just 11,191 attended.

The Cardinals allowed all fans to sit in the lower bowl because of the reduced turnout.

NOTES: St. Louis recalled LHP Dean Kiekhefer from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday to serve as the 26th man for the doubleheader. Kiekhefer did not record a decision with a 5.73 ERA in 11 appearances earlier this season for the Cardinals. ... San Diego recalled LHP Keith Hessler as its 26th man for the doubleheader. Hessler, who was claimed off waivers from Arizona in May, was 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and a save at Triple-A El Paso. ... This is the first time the teams have played a doubleheader in St. Louis since Sept. 29, 1999, which was swept by the Cardinals.