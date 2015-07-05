Lynn, Pham carry Cardinals past Padres

ST. LOUIS -- That St. Louis Cardinals starter Lance Lynn would shut down the San Diego Padres isn’t surprising, considering his status as one of the top starting pitchers in the National League over the past couple of years.

That Lynn helped contribute to a 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday with his bat, however, was another step in his progression as a complete pitcher.

Lynn started both run-scoring rallies for St. Louis, singling ahead of a two-run homer by center fielder Tommy Pham in the third and then rapping a ground-rule double in the fifth to set up Pham’s RBI double.

Once considered one of the worst-hitting pitchers around, Lynn is 6-for-26 this year for a more-than-respectable .231 average. His 4-for-60 (.067) showing last year was actually an improvement on his career mark of .065 going into this season, which included 101 strikeouts in 168 at-bats.

“I‘m just trying to get on and be a table-setter,” Lynn joked.

Lynn nearly matched San Diego’s hit total, controlling the Padres (39-45) with his fastball over seven innings. He allowed only three hits and an unearned run while walking three and fanning eight.

San Diego’s lone run was somewhat of a gift from Lynn. In the third inning, he issued a two-out walk to third baseman Yangervis Solarte and then made a throwing error on a pickoff attempt ahead of an RBI single by right fielder Matt Kemp.

“He was a one-man show out there,” Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said of Lynn.

However, even one-man shows need help, and that is where Pham came into the equation. Called up from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, the rookie keyed the offense for a second consecutive game.

After scoring both runs Saturday in a 2-1 win that snapped the Cardinals’ four-game losing streak, Pham knocked in all three Sunday. His first major league homer, a liner off an 0-1 changeup from Ian Kennedy, barely made it over the left field wall.

Pham wasn’t aware that his ball cleared the fence, believing the signage behind the wall was in play. Only after seeing third base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt twirl his index finger in the air -- the signal for a homer -- did Pham complete his trot.

Two innings later, Pham barely missed a second homer as his majestic drive on a hanging 1-2 changeup struck the wall in left-center.

“I‘m just trying to get a good pitch to hit,” Pham said. “It’s the same as any other game.”

The unlikely 1-2 punch of Lynn and Pham, along with a lack of offensive support, doomed Kennedy. The right-hander gave up seven hits and three runs over six innings for a quality start. He walked none and struck out four.

Kennedy (4-8) has thrown well at times this year but has had trouble keeping the ball in the park, allowing 18 homers in 80 innings.

“I felt like I commanded my pitches,” he said. “I thought I threw a good changeup down to Pham (on the homer), and he went down and got it. We’re all up here trying to make adjustments, and we haven’t seen much of him.”

With closer Trevor Rosenthal unavailable after working in three games in a row and five of the past six, Kevin Siegrist pitched the ninth for his fourth save as the Cardinals (53-28) improved to 31-11 at home and maintained a six-game lead over Pittsburgh in the National League Central.

“We had a rough stretch there,” manager Mike Matheny said of St. Louis’ first four-game losing streak that ended Saturday. “Today was a good game.”

NOTES: St. Louis LHP Marco Gonzales threw live batting practice Sunday morning at the team’s spring training camp in Jupiter, Fla., and he could start a rehab assignment later this week. Gonzales has been hampered this year by shoulder and left pectoral injuries. ... San Diego starters have 52 quality starts in 84 games, more than any team in baseball except for the Cardinals (55 in 81). ... St. Louis RHP Jordan Walden plans to throw a bullpen session Monday before the team opens a four-game series at the Chicago Cubs. Walden has been sidelined since April 30 due to a right biceps injury.