Preview: Padres at Cubs

Amid speculation that prized prospect Kris Bryant will be promoted to make his much-anticipated major-league debut, the Chicago Cubs will host the San Diego Padres on Friday in the opener of a three-game set. The consensus top prospect in baseball, Bryant belted 43 homers in the minors last year and did nothing to dampen expectations with a spectacular performance in spring training, batting .425 and going deep nine times.

While the Bryant Watch has consumed Chicago’s North Side, an immediate concern is the health of reliever Neil Ramirez. The fireballing right-hander had to exit Wednesday’s 5-0 victory over Cincinnati after throwing only three pitches due to right shoulder discomfort and was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam on his shoulder Thursday. The Padres improved to 5-1 in their last six games as Justin Upton hit a tiebreaking homer to extend his season-opening hitting streak to 10 games. “I don’t go out there trying to hit home runs but when it does come out, it’s a part of my game that I hope shows up more times than not,” Upton said.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, WLS (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH James Shields (1-0, 2.08 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (1-0, 4.50)

Shields is providing early dividends on the four-year, $75 million contract he signed in the offseason, following a solid effort in the season opener with a stellar outing in his first home start with the Padres. Shields earned the victory by limiting reigning World Series champion San Francisco to one run on three hits over seven innings. The 33-year-old has struck out 15 while permitting only three runs over 13 innings.

Hammel labored after he was traded by the Cubs to Oakland last July but he’ll try to replicate the success he had last season at Wrigley Field. Hammel made seven home starts with Chicago last year and compiled a 4-1 record and 2.35 ERA while limiting the opposition to a .213 batting average against. He won his season debut at Colorado, permitting three runs on eight hits while striking out six and not walking a batter.

WALK-OFFS

1. Upton, who has homered in back-to-back contests, has a 12-game hitting streak dating to last year.

2. Ramirez struck out 53 and pitched to a 1.44 ERA in 43 2/3 innings as a rookie in 2014.

3. San Diego was 4-3 versus the Cubs last season and scored 21 runs in winning the last two at Wrigley.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Cubs 3