Preview: Padres at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs hope the second game of the Kris Bryant era goes better than the first. After the highly-touted third baseman went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a 5-4 loss in his big-league debut, Bryant and the Cubs will try to even their series with the visiting San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Bryant arrived at Wrigley Field to much fanfare but struck out in his first three at-bats before grounding into a force out with two runners on to end the seventh inning. He did flash some leather at the hot corner but was upstaged by another former top prospect in Wil Myers, whose three-run homer provided the eventual winning run. San Diego’s retooled lineup continues to produce, as Myers and third baseman Will Middlebrooks went deep Friday and the Padres are averaging 4.4 runs after scoring a major league-worst 3.3 last season. The Cubs already have played four one-run games and are 2-2 in those contests.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (1-0, 3.75 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 10.38)

Ross has posted quality starts in his first two outings and picked up his first victory Sunday against San Francisco while striking out eight and allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Command has been an issue, as the 27-year-old has issued seven walks in 12 innings. Ross has made one start and one relief appearance against the Cubs and held them to one run over six innings with a career-high 11 strikeouts in a win last season.

Hendricks was roughed up in his season debut, allowing a career-high five runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings in a loss at Colorado. The 25-year-old induced only two missed swings and caught too much of the plate in a four-run second inning against the Rockies. Hendricks was outstanding in his only previous outing against the Padres, holding them to five hits over seven scoreless innings in a win last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs leadoff man Dexter Fowler, who was 3-for-5 on Friday, is 2-for-5 with a homer and two walks versus Ross.

2. San Diego closer Craig Kimbrel earned his fourth save Friday and has recorded 11 consecutive scoreless outings dating to last season.

3. Padres LF Justin Upton went 0-for-4 on Friday, the first time in 11 games this season he has failed to record a hit.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Padres 3