Preview: Padres at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are still waiting for a positive contribution from their biggest offseason acquisition, as ace Jon Lester aims for his first win with his new team when the Cubs host the San Diego Padres on Sunday. It’s the rubber match of a three-game set after the teams split a pair of one-run contests.

The Cubs blew a four-run lead in the ninth inning Saturday before Starlin Castro’s game-ending RBI single bailed out the bullpen. “Last year and the year before, we lost a lot of games like that,” Castro told reporters. “We played a lot of extra-inning games and lost. We play more than nine and we keep fighting and try to win.” Castro spoiled an impressive rally from the Padres, who had won three straight and six of seven, including a 5-4 victory in Friday’s series opener. The Padres are 3-0-2 in their last five series versus the Cubs and have not lost a series to Chicago since being swept in a three-game set from May 28-30, 2012.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (0-2, 4.09 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (0-1, 7.84)

Cashner’s season got off to a rough start when Adrian Gonzalez tagged him for three homers in his 2015 debut. His defense let him down last time out, as he allowed four runs — all unearned — over six innings and struck out nine in a loss to Arizona. The one-time Cubs prospect has made four appearances (two starts) against his former team and is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA.

Lester has not been sharp in his first two starts for the Cubs, taking the loss against St. Louis on Opening Night and getting a no-decision after giving up six runs and 10 hits over six innings Monday against Cincinnati. He is keeping the ball in the park but has allowed six extra-base hits and is showing difficulty holding runners. Lester has faced the Padres only once, allowing one run and six hits over seven innings in a win in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego has hit at least one home run in six consecutive games, matching its longest streak since August 2010.

2. Cubs leadoff man Dexter Fowler is 4-for-9 with a homer versus Cashner.

3. Padres LF Justin Upton left Saturday’s game with a slight strain of his left quadriceps and is listed as day-to-day. Upton is 5-for-7 with two homers versus Lester.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Padres 3