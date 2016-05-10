Preview: Padres at Cubs

After rain washed out Monday’s scheduled contest, the Chicago Cubs will try to extend their seven-game winning streak when they begin a three-game series with the visiting San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The red-hot Cubs, who likely are still buzzing from Sunday’s 13-inning victory to cap a four-game sweep of Washington, are off to their best 30-game start (24-6) since the 1907 World Series champs opened with the same record.

They’ve won nine of 10 series openers and will turn to star left-hander Jon Lester to keep that trend going against a Padres team that dropped a pair against the New York Mets over the weekend. Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo, who broke in with San Diego in 2011, recorded two hits Sunday and enters the series hitting .355 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in his last 16 games. Rizzo’s on-base streak of 21 straight games is the longest current run in the National League while teammate Ben Zobrist has reached safely in 17 consecutive contests. Monday’s rainout will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, WPWR (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Cesar Vargas (0-1, 1.10 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (3-1, 1.58)

Vargas has allowed two runs over 16 1/3 innings in his first three major-league starts but does not have a win to show for it. He completed six frames for the first time Wednesday against Colorado, limiting the Rockies to a run and four hits while striking out three. The 24-year-old Mexican tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings and fanned six in his only road start April 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lester got the win Wednesday at Pittsburgh after working 5 2/3 scoreless innings, but it was the first time this year he has failed to complete six frames as he gave up a season-high eight hits. The three-time All-Star has walked two or fewer in all six of his outings this campaign and has recorded 25 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings at home. Lester owns a 2.92 ERA in two career meetings with San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres CF Jon Jay is 12-for-23 with 13 RBIs with runners in scoring position. The .522 average is tops in the majors among qualified hitters.

2. Zobrist was 6-for-13 with three home runs, nine RBIs and five walks in the four-game sweep of Washington.

3. San Diego’s pitching staff has a 2.33 ERA over the last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Padres 3