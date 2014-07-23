EditorsNote: EDS: Bonifacio was 2-for-5

Hendricks gets first win as Cubs blank Padres

CHICAGO -- This was a night Kyle Hendricks won’t soon forget.

The Chicago Cubs’ right-hander earned his first major league victory with seven efficient innings in a 6-0 decision over the San Diego Padres in the opener of a three-game Wrigley Field series on Tuesday.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo helped with two solo home runs for a National League-leading 25 as the Cubs (41-57) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Hendricks (1-0) made his second big league start since a no-decision on July 10 in Cincinnati.

“It’s definitely the best day of my life,” said the 24-year-old rookie, who scattered five hits. “First major league win, it’s what you work for since you were a little kid playing T-ball. It’s awesome.”

Cubs manager Rick Renteria said, “He had a real good tempo. He had a real good idea what he wanted to do with every single hitter and went right after it.”

Hendricks, called up from Triple-A Iowa earlier Tuesday, struck out five and walked three as the Cubs won for only the third time in their last 14 games.

“From the start, I just pounded the strike zone,” Hendricks said. “I knew my sinker was working ... and the curveball was really good today.”

The Padres (43-56) had a two-game winning streak snapped as left-handed starter Eric Stults (3-12) pitched five innings and took the loss.

“With 50-plus pitches after two (innings) and we took him out after five he had given up (just) three runs,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “On a night like tonight with the wind blowing straight out you’d say, ‘That’s OK. We just didn’t do it on the offensive side.'”

Cubs right fielder Justin Ruggiano was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored while second baseman Emilio Bonifacio marked his return off the disabled list with a 2-for-5 performance.

The Cubs scored in the first, third and fifth innings for a 3-0 lead while Hendricks allowed three hits through the early innings.

The first run came in with one out in the first as Ruggiano’s sacrifice fly to right scored Bonifacio. Rizzo made it 2-0 in the third with a leadoff, first-pitch shot to the back of the right-field bleachers for his 24th home run of the season.

Ruggiano collected his second RBI of the game in the fifth, scoring shortstop Starlin Castro from second with a two-out single for a 3-0 advantage.

Stults left after five long innings and throwing 103 pitches. He gave up three earned runs on six hits, walked three and struck out seven.

Center fielder Arismendy Alcantara sent a towering home run to right and out of the park off Padres right-handed reliever Blaine Boyer in the seventh inning for a 4-0 lead. The homer -- a solo shot -- was his second in nine games with the Cubs.

Rizzo then took Boyer’s 2-1 pitch for a solo homer to left for a 5-0 lead and his seventh career multi-homer game.

“(Rizzo is) a guy with big power, and in this ballpark with the wind blowing out it shows,” Black said. “He’s a good player, they’re giving him his at-bats and he’s producing.”

With two outs in the seventh, catcher Welington Castillo’s double to right-center scored Ruggiano for a 6-0 lead.

NOTES: The series also features night games on Wednesday and Thursday before the Padres head to Atlanta. The Cubs remain home for a three-game weekend set with the Cardinals. ... The Padres sent 3B Chase Headley to the New York Yankees in exchange for INF Yangervis Solate and RHP Rafael De Paula. Solarte, 27, was batting .254 in 75 games for the Yankees, while De Paula, 23, was 6-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 20 games for Class A Tampa. ... Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo was selected the National League Player of the Week for games through Sunday after leading the majors with three home runs, 14 total bases and a 1.273 slugging percentage. ... Chicago activated INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio from the 15-day disabled list and recalled RHP Kyle Hendricks from Triple-A Iowa. Bonifacio was inserted as leadoff batter, while Hendricks got the start. ... The Cubs designated 2B Darwin Barney for assignment after he batted .230 in 72 games. Barney was a 2012 Gold Glove winner. ... On Wednesday, the Padres send RHP Ian Kennedy (7-9, 3.62 ERA) against Cubs LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Wada will make his second start of the season.