New additions aid Padres win over Cubs

CHICAGO -- The San Diego Padres latest arrivals seemed to fit right in with their new team on Wednesday.

Second baseman Yangervis Solarte and right fielder Jeff Francoeur went a combined 3-for-7 with three runs scored to lead the Padres to a 8-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

“(Solarte) looked good, everything as advertised -- sure handed and swings the bat from both sides -- and it was good to get him acclimated,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “And Jeff plays with a lot of passion and he has fun when he plays. He’s an experienced player and he’s getting an opportunity as well.”

Their efforts gave a lift to Padres right-hander Ian Kennedy (8-9), who struggled much of the night yet eased out of a fifth-inning, bases-loaded jam and on the way to six innings of work and the victory.

“I walked a lot of guys (six) and I didn’t get ahead of a whole lot of people,” Kennedy said. “It was just a constant battle throughout the night.”

Yangervis, acquired in Tuesday’s trade with the New York Yankees, went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI for San Diego (44-56).

Francouer, a veteran right fielder called up from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, was 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI. First baseman Tommy Medica went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Cubs left-hander Tsuyoshi Wada (0-1) pitched four-plus innings and took the loss in his second major league start and first at Wrigley Field.

“I didn’t have the control overall as good as (the first start) in Cincinnati,” Wada said through an interpreter. “I was comfortable but my control was so bad.”

The eight runs were the most by the Padres since an 8-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on July 1. The win evened the series at one game apiece entering Thursday’s finale.

Third baseman Luis Valbuena’s three-run homer in the fourth inning was the big blow for the Cubs (41-57).

“It was just bad curveball I threw to Valbuena,” Kennedy said. “Just frustrating because I felt my curveball was pretty good all night.”

Kennedy allowed three earned runs and three hits, struck out six and walked five for his first win after back-to-back no-decisions.

Conditions were dramatically different from Tuesday’s high heat and humidity and brisk breeze blowing out. On Wednesday, temperatures fell into the low 60s with strong wind blowing in from right field.

The Padres padded the margin with three eighth-inning runs off Cubs reliever Justin Grimm.

The Padres scored twice off Wada before any outs in the first.

Leadoff batter Chris Denorfia walked on four pitches and came home on Solarte’s triple to the right-field corner. Solarte scored on left fielder Carlos Quentin’s sacrifice fly to right to make it 2-0.

San Diego added a run in the fourth as third baseman Chris Nelson doubled to score Francoeur.

Valbuena tied the score in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-out homer run to right. Valbuena’s sixth home run of the season scored first baseman Anthony Rizzo and left fielder Chris Coghlan.

In the fifth inning, Medica’s double was lost in the center-field ivy, enabling Solarte to score.

That was it for Wada, who departed after four-plus innings and was ultimately tagged for five earned runs and five hits while striking out four and walking four.

“On the hill he looks as composed as anybody, he just didn’t seem to find his rhythm and command today,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “When you watched him on the mound today he was constantly fidgeting, trying to get loose.”

Right-handed reliever Brian Schlitter walked Francoeur to load the bases for Nelson, who tapped into a fielder’s choice that forced Quentin at the plate.

Schlitter then issued a one-out walk to catcher Rene Rivera, forcing in Medica for a 5-3 lead.

Five Cubs pitchers collectively issued a season-high 11 walks -- one intentional -- on the night.

NOTES: Major League Baseball suspended Padres OF Cameron Maybin for 25 games without pay Wednesday after he tested positive for amphetamine use. Maybin said he accepted the suspension but explained that use of the substance was the result of a medical condition. ... The Padres reportedly held another interview with Red Sox assistant general manager Mike Hazen for their general manager opening on Tuesday. ... The Padres send RHP Tyson Ross (8-10, 2.70 ERA) against Cubs RHP Edwin Jackson (5-10, 5.61 ERA) in Thursday’s series finale. ... The Cubs optioned INF Mike Olt to Triple-A Iowa. Olt, with the Cubs since Opening Day, was batting .139 (26-for-187) with 12 home runs and 30 RBIs in 72 games. ... 1B Anthony Rizzo has hit 35 home runs since the 2013 All-Star break and leads the National League this season with 25. ... LF Chris Coghlan has reached base in 16 of 17 games since June 30, with hits in 15. He’s batting .407 in that span.